Confused What To Watch On Netflix Next? Check Out This List Of Upcoming Comedies

As we all know Netflix has taken over all the young generations' hearts away with its amazing content and international releases. Netflix has recently unveiled a list of films and series that will be their upcoming releases. So, if you are ready to binge-watch some great comedies on Netflix this 2020, here's our top picks for you-

Also read | What To Watch On Netflix India This Week? Complete List Inside

Upcoming comedies to watch on Netflix:

Ludo

This film is a multi-starrer Netflix release of 2020. Ludo is an upcoming 2020 dark anthology comedy film helmed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar. Ludo, this comedy flick stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney. Ludo, the film is a unique comedy-drama revolving around four people whose lives collide with each other.

Also read | What To Watch On Netflix This March? Here's A List Of Series That Are Scheduled To Release

Ginny Weds Sunny

The upcoming romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny features Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The romantic comedy film, Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by debutant Puneet Khanna while Vinod Bachchan is the producer of the film. The story of the film revolves around a match-maker mother who wants her daughter to have a fairy tale love story in her life. However, the daughter does not agree with her mother and seems to have plans of her own.

AK vs AK

AK vs AK is a dark comedy film starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead. AK vs AK is set to release on Netflix in the year 2020 and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The story of the film, AK vs AK revolves around a brash film director (Anurag Kashyap) who kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor).

The film is about how the star desperately searches for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster. As per reports, the film was widely shot in the Dharavi area of Mumbai and has a lot of running and chase shots.

Also read | What To Watch On Netflix In March - 'Tiger King' & Other Shows To See This Month

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

This drama-comedy, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which was earlier titled Messy, stars Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur. Actor Swara Bhasker and comedian Varun Thakur’s dramedy series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is all set to release on Netflix in the year 2020.

The film directed by Ravi Patel is basically about what Beanie does in order to realise her lifelong dream of becoming a stand-up artiste. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, the Netflix release is produced by David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran.

Also read | 'Raat Akeli Hai': Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's crime thriller to release on Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.