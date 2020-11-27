What's Coming To HBO Max In December 2020? See The Full List Of New Titles

Holiday season with a few major releases in December 2020. Like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the streamer will also be adding several dozen classic titles and original HBO titles to its teeming library. Traditionally speaking, December a big month for a box office, nationwide but due to COVID-19, the theatre’s across the world remain majorly shut.
Some of the big December releases are Wonder Woman 1984, Issa Rae-Lakeith Stanfield romance The Photograph and Meryl Streep’s Let Them All Talk and much more will be new on HBO Max in December. According to a report in Decider, here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in December 2020.
Read | What's leaving HBO Max in December 2020? Check full list of films & shows leaving
What’s coming to HBO Max in December 2020?
HBO Max shows in December, (December 1)
- 3 Godfathers, 1949
- 40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
- Absolute Power, 1997
- Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
- Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
- The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
- Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017
- The Blind Side, (HBO)
- Blow-Up, 1966
- The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)
- Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
- The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
- Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019
- Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016
- Comedy Knockout, 2016
- Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
- Crimes of the Century, 2013
- The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)
- Dead Wives Club, Season 1
- Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
- De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)
- Demolition Man, 1993
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
- Fallen, 1998
- Falling Skies, 2011
- The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
- Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
- Gladiator, 2000
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
- Hell in the Heartland, 2019
- Hero, 2004 (HBO)
- The History of Comedy, 2017
- Holiday Affair, 1949
- Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
- How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
- The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
- The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014
- Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018
- Juice, 1992
- Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, 2018
- The Last Samurai, 2003
- La Unidad, 2020
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
- The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
- Mars Attacks!, 1996
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- Misery, 1990 (HBO)
- The Misery Index, 2013
- My Dream is Yours, 1949
- Nancy Drew, 2007
- No Blade of Grass, 1970
- Omega Man, The, 1971
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- Outbreak, 1995
- Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018
- Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
- Period of Adjustment, 1962
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
- Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, 2016
- The Redemption Project, 2019
- Risky Business, 1983
- Robots, 2005 (HBO)
- Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Romance on the High Seas, 1948
- Room for One More, 1952
- Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
- The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)
- Sex and the City, 2008
- Sex and the City 2, 2010
- Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Shop Around the Corner, The, 1940
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Something’s Killing Me, 2017
- Southland, Seasons 1-5
- Soylent Green, 1973
- SPAWN, 1997
- Stargirl, Season 1
- Striptease, 1996
- Susan Slept Here, 1954
- Talk Show the Game Show, 2017
- Tea for Two, 1950
- Those Who Can’t, 2016
- Three Godfathers, 1936
- THX 1138, 1971
- Timeline, 2003 (HBO)
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007
- Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers, 2014
- True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
- Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
- Unmasking a Killer, 2018
- Very Scary People, Season 1
- The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
- Westworld, 1973
- What Bitch? (HBO)
- Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)
- Wrecked, 2019
- Yogi Bear, 2010
- Young Man with a Horn, 1949
Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut in theaters and on HBO Max
December 2
- Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 3
- Full Bloom, Season Finale
- Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, Documentary Premiere (Max Original)
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere (Max Original)
- My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, Special Premiere (Max Original)
Read | 'The Batman' spinoff series on HBO Max losses showrunner Terence Winter
December 4
- Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
- Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020
- Engineering the Future, 2020
- La Leyenda Negra (HBO)
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)
December 6
- Murder on Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
December 7
- Axios, Season Finale (HBO)
December 8
- 40 Years a Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
- One Night in Bangkok, 2020
Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teaser removed from social media, HBO Max shares update
December 9
- Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Trial of Christine Keeler
December 10
- 4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
- Esme & Roy, Holiday Special Episode (Max Original)
- Haute Dog, Holiday Special Episode (Max Original)
- House of Ho, Series Premiere (Max Original)
- Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
- Veneno, Season Finale
- Valley of Tears, Season Finale
December 11
- Adult Material
- Midnight Family, 2020 (HBO)
- One Way Or Another, Season Finale (HBO)
December 12
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 13
- Tiger, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
December 15
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
December 16
- The Art of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 17
- CNN Heroes, An All-Star Tribute
- Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, Special Premiere (Max Original)
- Love Monster, Season 1-2 (Max Original)
- Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s (Max Original)
December 18
- Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)
- Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
December 20
- I Used to Go Here, 2020 (HBO)
December 21
- Industry, Season Finale (HBO)
December 23
- Squish, Season 1 (Max Original)
December 25
- The West Wing, Season 1-7
December 26
- Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO)
- Road Trip, Season 1
December 28
- His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
December 29
- Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)
December 31
- The Champ, 1979
- Conan Without Borders
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.