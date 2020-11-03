Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Teaser Removed From Social Media, HBO Max Shares Update

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most awaited upcoming superhero projects. The teaser trailer of the film was dropped in August at DC FanDome event and grabbed the attention of many. Now, the Snyder Cut official teaser has been deleted by the makers.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' to be a four-hour-long miniseries; details inside

Zack Snyder’s Justice League teaser gets removed from social media

In an odd turn of events, the Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer was removed from YouTube and other social media platforms by Warner Bros. It debuted at the DC FanDome event and garnered quite a hype for the projects. The video features a new glimpse at the Snyder Cut including the popular DC villain, Darkseid.

Also Read | Superman Can Be Seen In A Black Suit In This Clip From Zack Snyder's Justice League; Watch

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer has been taken down due to music copyright issues. The video had Hallelujah track by Leonard Cohen, running in the background. It was said to be a nod to the fans' long-running #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign. The teaser is expected to be back again once the issue is resolved.

Fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League were stunned with the removal of its trailer. Many thought the project could be under threat again. However, HBO Max clarified The Snyder Cut will still arrive in 2021 but did not give an update on when the trailer will run again.

What happened to the Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer ? — Rukshan #AssociateProducer (@RukshanMoto) November 2, 2020

First we'll see the "TRAILERS DELETED!! ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE CANCELLED??!!" videos — Salvor Hardin (@SalvorH) November 2, 2020

You can't take the Justice League trailer out just like that.#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/I7j5xecDPt — BatPrince #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@shabatprince) November 2, 2020

@ZackSnyder What happened to the justice league trailer? Is the movie not coming out or something. Hopefully everythings alright, I'm just a random nobody but really looking forward to your vision. — josh myers (@joshmye14024417) November 3, 2020

We demand a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League — A (@_iamthelegend) October 30, 2020

Now the trailer for ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE has also been removed from HBO Max’s YouTube account. It was already scrubbed from all the other social media accounts yesterday. What is going on? — Lawrence Lasky (@Larry_Lasky) November 2, 2020

Also Read | Justice League's Snyder Cut Could Have More Of Deathstroke, Hints Joe Manganiello

HBO Max’s statement

Thanks for reaching out to us. The Snyder cut of Justice League will still be available in 2021. However, at this time no additional details are available about the trailer are available. — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) November 2, 2020

Also Read | Zack Snyder confirms Justice League Reshoots, shares first Image

It was previously disclosed in reports that Zack Snyder will be shooting new scenes with the Justice League cast for his version of the movie. It involved Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg. It has been reported that the makers require only few scenes to complete the miniseries version of the Justice League film.

The Director’s Cut of Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. Zack Snyder will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.