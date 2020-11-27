What's Leaving HBO Max In December 2020? Check Full List Of Films & Shows Leaving

Quick links:
With the beginning of a new month, many OTT platforms will witness many changes. Various shows, movies, and documentaries will leave especially in December when the contracts of several contents come to an end. Among other digital streaming services, HBO has also announced titles which will be leaving HBO Max in December 2020. So, avid views might get time to watch movies and series before their removal. Batman & Robin, Bonnie and Clyde, Jonah Hex, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice are some of the movies leaving HBO Max in December. Here is a list of films and shows leaving HBO Max soon. Check them out:
List of shows and movies leaving HBO Max in December 2020
According to Comicbook.com, here are movies and shows leaving HBO Max in December 2020 that you must check out right away.
Titles leaving on December 10, 2020
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Titles leaving on December 15, 2020
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)
Titles leaving on December 26, 2020
American Animals, 2018 (HBO)
Titles leaving on December 27, 2020
Arizona, 2018 (HBO)
Titles leaving on December 31, 2020
An American in Paris, 1951
Analyze This, 1999
Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Constantine, 2005
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doctor Zhivago, 1965
Empire of the Sun, 1987
Friday the 13th, 2009
Free Willy, 1993
Giant, 1956
Gladiator, 2000
The Hey Arnold! The Movie, 2002
The Hobbit, 1977
Jonah Hex, 2010
La La Land, 2016 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
Lucy In The Sky, 2019 (HBO)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
