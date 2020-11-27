What's Leaving HBO Max In December 2020? Check Full List Of Films & Shows Leaving

With the beginning of a new month, many OTT platforms will witness many changes. Various shows, movies, and documentaries will leave especially in December when the contracts of several contents come to an end. Among other digital streaming services, HBO has also announced titles which will be leaving HBO Max in December 2020. So, avid views might get time to watch movies and series before their removal. Batman & Robin, Bonnie and Clyde, Jonah Hex, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice are some of the movies leaving HBO Max in December. Here is a list of films and shows leaving HBO Max soon. Check them out:

What's leaving HBO Max in December 2020?

List of shows and movies leaving HBO Max in December 2020

According to Comicbook.com, here are movies and shows leaving HBO Max in December 2020 that you must check out right away.

Titles leaving on December 10, 2020

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Titles leaving on December 15, 2020

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)

Titles leaving on December 26, 2020

American Animals, 2018 (HBO)

Titles leaving on December 27, 2020

Arizona, 2018 (HBO)

Also read: What's Leaving Amazon Prime In November 2020? Here Are All Films & Shows Leaving

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: 'Friends' Co-stars Look Oh-so-cute In Their Childhood Pictures

Titles leaving on December 31, 2020

An American in Paris, 1951

Analyze This, 1999

Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016

Bonnie and Clyde, 1967

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Constantine, 2005

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Harry, 1971

Doctor Zhivago, 1965

Empire of the Sun, 1987

Friday the 13th, 2009

Free Willy, 1993

Giant, 1956

Gladiator, 2000

The Hey Arnold! The Movie, 2002

The Hobbit, 1977

Jonah Hex, 2010

La La Land, 2016 (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life, 2003

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

Lucy In The Sky, 2019 (HBO)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Also read: What's Leaving Netflix In October 2020? Bid Goodbyes To These Netflix Shows In Octobe

Also read: Friends Cast Had A Mini Reunion At Emmys 2020 With Jason Bateman Making A Cameo Appearance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.