What's Coming To Hulu In November 2020? See The List Of Films And TV Series

Hulu is Netflix’s greatest competitor when it comes to streaming. The streaming service does have an impressive library of films and shows, a lot of which are Hulu originals. Like all the other streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney Plus, ever month Hulu welcomes an enticing list of titles for their subscribers. Also, a lot of the shows and movies depart from the platform every month in search of a new home. According to a report in Hulu Press, here’s, what’s coming to Hulu in November 2020?

What’s coming to Hulu in November 2020?

November 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (1988)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

November 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Blue Story (2020)

November 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

November 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3 (BBC America)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

November 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Complete Season 6 (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

November 10

A Teacher: Limited Series (FX on Hulu)

Vik the Viking (2020)

November 11

Eater's Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight's You're Mine (2012)

November 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Man who Invented Christmas (2017)

November 13

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

November 14

The Dictator (2012)

November 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

November 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

November 18

No Man's Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

November 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

November 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla (2020)

November 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3 (eOne)

November 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

November 25

Happiest Season: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 26

Bombshell (2019)

November 27

Centigrade (2020)

November 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

