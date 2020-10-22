Rahul Kohli Refutes Starring In The Mandalorian 2, Fans Not Ready To Believe Him

Rahul Kohli in the Haunting of Bly Manor had won hearts of his fans and critics alike. The actor in a recent tweet had hinted that he was playing a prominent character of Jedi Ezra in The Mandalorian. The tweet by the actor stirred a storm on social media and the fans of the franchise and the actor went into a frenzy. The actor tried to step back from what he stated earlier and revealed to the netizens that he “was just goofing around” and wrote that his publicist must “take over his social accounts”.

Rahul Kohli's Twitter

I’ve gotten into that Lothal orphan, force sensitive, trained by Kanan Jarrus kind of shape. For no particular reason. — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 24, 2020

Seriously, for no particular reason. — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 24, 2020

However, by then, it was too late and the rumours about the actor playing the character of Jedi Ezra had spread like wildfire. Fans started circulating fan arts and discussing the same on public forums. Despite constant efforts by the actor to make his fans believe otherwise, he has been failing.

Rahul Kohli's Twitter

Gonna go hide for a while, my bad everyone. Have a lovely rest of the day â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/K3I6fKltVx — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 24, 2020

Earlier today, he tweeted that he is “not playing Ezra Bridger” and further specified that he is “not in The Mandolorian”. The actor clearly stated once again that he has “not been in talks with Disney/ LucasFilm about anything”. While the three statements seemed serious and possibly true, the last statement by the actor made fans doubt the whole thing once again.

Fans react

A number of netizens reacted to the post and stated that they refuse to believe the actor as his tweet seems like he is joking. Several other users commented that the last statement by the actor in the tweet makes them feel that he is in fact in The Mandalorian. A user commented on the post and asked: “which one is the lie?” Check out some of the fan comments below.

I refuse to believe one of these facts — KAREEM YASIN (@thekareem) October 22, 2020

Is this one of those 'how many of these statements are true' things? — Qo’noS Vax (@petenator39) October 22, 2020

Soooo which one is the lie? pic.twitter.com/O6tmL0Uwyh — Timmeh (@Darkness429) October 22, 2020

Sorry all I saw was this pic.twitter.com/lDhEq8W0h4 — caitie âœ¨ðŸ–¤ (@lolurnotbensolo) October 22, 2020

Alright well I was about to finally doubt the rumors until that last statement. If the absolutely most trustworthy fellow I follow is willing to straight up lie to people like that, I just don't know who to trust... — Mikal Myers (@IzlanderMike) October 22, 2020

Is Rahul Kohli in The Mandalorian season 2?

In an interview with Inverse, Rahul Kohli told the portal that he is not appearing in the upcoming series. The actor told the portal that he was trolling. "I heard rumors that there was a casting call looking for a live-action Ezra that was looking for Asian actors in their late twenties, early thirties. I say stuff like that all the time and everyone ignores me, it's just me being a little geek and fan-casting myself". On another note, The Mandalorian season 2 cast will soon be seen on the screen.

Image courtesy- @rahulkohli13 Instagram

