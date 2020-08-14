What's Leaving HBO Max In August 2020? Here Are All The Films Leaving The Platform

HBO’s streaming service HBO Max has a great line of show’s and films to keep its subscribers entertained. With show’s such as Batwoman, Friends, Game of Thrones and Westworld the streaming platforms audiences have a horde of shows to choose from. However, like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, many top-rated shows and films are scheduled to leave the platform in August 2020. Read on to find out, “What’s leaving HBO Max in August 2020.”
Read | Is 'Euphoria' on Hulu? Find out where to watch the Zendaya & Jacob Elordi starrer series
Read | 'The Babysitter 2' first look, official title and release date on Netflix revealed
Read | Netflix surprises Nigerian group Ikorodu Bois with tech goodies; watch
Read | What time does 3% season 4 release on Netflix? Find details about the show inside
However, HBO Max subscribers need not worry as many new films and shows will be released on the platform in August. Movies such as Before Sunrise, 1995, Before Sunset, 2004, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007, The First Wives Club 1996 and Ocean’s Eleven (2001) have been released on HBO Max in August. On September 3, HBO Max will be premiering a new original series Raised By Wolves. The Science fiction drama is created by screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski and stars Vikings fame actor Travis Fimmel and Amanda Collin in the lead role.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.