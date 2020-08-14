What's Leaving HBO Max In August 2020? Here Are All The Films Leaving The Platform

HBO’s streaming service HBO Max has a great line of show’s and films to keep its subscribers entertained. With show’s such as Batwoman, Friends, Game of Thrones and Westworld the streaming platforms audiences have a horde of shows to choose from. However, like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, many top-rated shows and films are scheduled to leave the platform in August 2020. Read on to find out, “What’s leaving HBO Max in August 2020.”

Read | Is 'Euphoria' on Hulu? Find out where to watch the Zendaya & Jacob Elordi starrer series

What’s leaving HBO Max in August 2020?

On August 25, all of the eight Harry Potter movies will depart from HBO Max. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, & Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, will all be leaving the platform together.

On August 28, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs Smith will leave HBO Max.

Read | 'The Babysitter 2' first look, official title and release date on Netflix revealed

Leaving HBO Max in August: Films leaving on August 31

42nd Street, 1933

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Read | Netflix surprises Nigerian group Ikorodu Bois with tech goodies; watch

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird, 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

Read | What time does 3% season 4 release on Netflix? Find details about the show inside

However, HBO Max subscribers need not worry as many new films and shows will be released on the platform in August. Movies such as Before Sunrise, 1995, Before Sunset, 2004, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007, The First Wives Club 1996 and Ocean’s Eleven (2001) have been released on HBO Max in August. On September 3, HBO Max will be premiering a new original series Raised By Wolves. The Science fiction drama is created by screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski and stars Vikings fame actor Travis Fimmel and Amanda Collin in the lead role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.