New On Hulu In October 2020: See The List Of Shows & Movies Arriving

Trick-or-treating has most definitely been cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year people won’t be able to celebrate Halloween in crowded house parties as well, but fun can still be had. The streaming platform Hulu is set to release some awesome new shows and films in October 2020.
Fans were upset when Hulu removed a few classic scary movies like Friday the 13th and Practical Magic in September 2002, but the platform clearly wants to make it up to its subscribers with some fantastic October 2020 releases. According to a report on Hulu.com, here are the new titles to be released in October.
What’s new on Hulu in October?
Some amazing horror films that will be made available on Hulu are Scream 4, Interview with a Vampire, and Double, Double starring the Olsen twins. Toil and Trouble will also arrive along with other scary movies like The Eye, Hostel, House of 1,000 Corpses, and The Tooth Fairy.
Viewers who get scared easily can go for soft horror or thrillers such as Terminator: Dark Fate and the fourth and final Terminator film of the series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hulu will also be premiering its original horror flick Books of Blood in October. The new horror film is based on the best selling collection of scary stories by British author Clive Barker.
Here’s a list of all that’s new on Hulu in October
Oct. 1
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days—Complete Season 4
- 90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
- All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
- Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
- Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
- Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8
- Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
- Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda—Complete Season 9
- Moonshiners: Master Distiller—Complete Season 1
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
- My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
- Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
- Sweet 15: Quinceañera—Complete Season
- Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
- 31
- A Beautiful Mind
- Across the Line
- After Life
- Blade
- Blade 2
- Blade: Trinity
- Blood Ties
- Blue City
- The Curse of Downers Grove
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
- Drugstore Cowboy
- The Executioners
- The Express
- The Eye
- Fallen
- Girls Against Boys
- Good Hair
- House of 1000 Corpses
- The Hurt Locker
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Interview With the Vampire
- Joe
- Judy & Punch
- Kicking & Screaming
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- Martyrs
- Mud
- Nurse 3D
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- The Portrait of a Lady
- The Quiet Ones
- Raging Bull
- The Sandman
- Senorita Justice
- The Skull
- Snakes on a Plane
- Spaceballs
- Species
- Superbad
- Thanks for Sharing
- Tooth Fairy
- Triumph of the Spirit
- Vampire
- Wayne’s World 2
- When a Stranger Calls
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet
- Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard
Oct. 2
- Monsterland — Hulu Original
- Connecting: Series premiere
Oct. 3
Oct. 4
- Saturday Night Live: Season 46 premiere
Oct. 5
- Dragon Ball Super: Episodes 1-131
Oct. 7
- Clive Barker’s Books of Blood — Hulu Original Film
- Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 premiere
- Next: Series premiere
Oct. 8
Oct. 9
Oct. 11
- Infamous
- Savage Youth
- Scotch: A Golden Dream
Oct. 12
Oct. 14
- The Bachelorette: Season 16 premiere
Oct. 15
- The Purge: Complete Season 2
- Treadstone: Complete Season 1
- Bad Roomies
- High Strung
- It Came from the Desert
- Life After Basketball
- Playing With Fire
- The Escort
Oct. 16
- Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original
- The Painted Bird
Oct. 17
- Shark Tank: Season 12 premiere
- Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
- Mr. Pickles: Series finale
Oct. 18
Oct. 19
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 premiere
- Card Sharks: Series premiere
- Supermarket Sweep: Series premiere
- Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 premiere
Oct. 20
- The Voice: Season 19 premiere
- F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4
Oct. 21
- Black-ish: Season 7 premiere
- The Conners: Season 3 premiere
- The Goldbergs: Season 8 premiere
Oct. 23
- Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original
- Superstore: Season 6 premiere
Oct. 26
- Homeland: Complete Season 8
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Oct. 29
- American Housewife: Season 5 premiere
- Bad Therapy
Here are all the shows & films leaving Hulu in October
October 31
- 31
- 52 Pick-Up
- A Good Woman
- After Life
- An American Haunting
- An Eye for a Eye
- Any Given Sunday
- Australia
- The Bellboy
- Blade: Trinity
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
- Cinderfella
- The Curse of Downers Grove
- Downhill Racer
- The Executioners
- Footloose
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
- Girls Against Boys
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Gloria
- Hellraiser
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hot Rod
- The Impossible
- Legend of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
- Life of Pi
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death
- Margin Call
- Martyrs
- The Patsy
- The Pawnbroker
- Phase IV
- Psycho Granny
- The Quiet Ones
- Red
- The Sandman
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Sliver
- Spaceballs
- Stuck On You
- The Tenant
- The Terminator
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Ultraviolet
- Vampire
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
- Walking Tall
- When A Stranger Calls
- Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard
