New On Hulu In October 2020: See The List Of Shows & Movies Arriving

Trick-or-treating has most definitely been cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year people won’t be able to celebrate Halloween in crowded house parties as well, but fun can still be had. The streaming platform Hulu is set to release some awesome new shows and films in October 2020.

Fans were upset when Hulu removed a few classic scary movies like Friday the 13th and Practical Magic in September 2002, but the platform clearly wants to make it up to its subscribers with some fantastic October 2020 releases. According to a report on Hulu.com, here are the new titles to be released in October.

What’s new on Hulu in October?

Some amazing horror films that will be made available on Hulu are Scream 4, Interview with a Vampire, and Double, Double starring the Olsen twins. Toil and Trouble will also arrive along with other scary movies like The Eye, Hostel, House of 1,000 Corpses, and The Tooth Fairy.

Viewers who get scared easily can go for soft horror or thrillers such as Terminator: Dark Fate and the fourth and final Terminator film of the series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hulu will also be premiering its original horror flick Books of Blood in October. The new horror film is based on the best selling collection of scary stories by British author Clive Barker.

Here’s a list of all that’s new on Hulu in October

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days—Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda—Complete Season 9

Moonshiners: Master Distiller—Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Sweet 15: Quinceañera—Complete Season

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

31

A Beautiful Mind

Across the Line

After Life

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blood Ties

Blue City

The Curse of Downers Grove

Deep Blue Sea

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

Drugstore Cowboy

The Executioners

The Express

The Eye

Fallen

Girls Against Boys

Good Hair

House of 1000 Corpses

The Hurt Locker

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview With the Vampire

Joe

Judy & Punch

Kicking & Screaming

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Martyrs

Mud

Nurse 3D

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Portrait of a Lady

The Quiet Ones

Raging Bull

The Sandman

Senorita Justice

The Skull

Snakes on a Plane

Spaceballs

Species

Superbad

Thanks for Sharing

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire

Wayne’s World 2

When a Stranger Calls

William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

Oct. 2

Monsterland — Hulu Original

Connecting: Series premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: Episodes 1-131

Oct. 7

Clive Barker’s Books of Blood — Hulu Original Film

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 premiere

Next: Series premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 11

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

Oct. 12

The Swing of Things

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies

High Strung

It Came from the Desert

Life After Basketball

Playing With Fire

The Escort

Oct. 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original

The Painted Bird

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Series finale

Oct. 18

Friend Request

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 premiere

Card Sharks: Series premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series premiere

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 premiere

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Black-ish: Season 7 premiere

The Conners: Season 3 premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 premiere

Oct. 23

Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original

Superstore: Season 6 premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 premiere

Bad Therapy

Here are all the shows & films leaving Hulu in October

October 31

31

52 Pick-Up

A Good Woman

After Life

An American Haunting

An Eye for a Eye

Any Given Sunday

Australia

The Bellboy

Blade: Trinity

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cinderfella

The Curse of Downers Grove

Downhill Racer

The Executioners

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Girls Against Boys

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gloria

Hellraiser

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hot Rod

The Impossible

Legend of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Life of Pi

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margin Call

Martyrs

The Patsy

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Psycho Granny

The Quiet Ones

Red

The Sandman

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sliver

Spaceballs

Stuck On You

The Tenant

The Terminator

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Ultraviolet

Vampire

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Walking Tall

When A Stranger Calls

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

