Wheel Of Fortune Secret Santa: How To Get Spin ID? Find Out

As Christmas is around the corner, many families and friends group around the world are gearing up for typically fun Christmas traditions like Secret Santa. WheelofFortune.com has announced the beginning of the Wheel of Fortune Secret Santa for 2020 and users can win some exciting gifts by obtaining a Spin ID and playing the fun game. For the uninitiated Secret Santa, is a Christmas tradition wherein, members of a group of friends, family, or co-workers draw random names to become someone’s Secret Santa.

The Secret Santa is given a wish list of gift ideas to pick from and to give to their chosen person. After opening their present, the receiver has to guess which member of the group was their Secret Santa. It’s a holiday classic where the guessing is one of the most fun parts of the game.

Read | Amazon small business day quiz answers for December 8th; win Rs 10,000

Wheel of Fortune Secret Santa

Eligibility: The official website of the game states that the Wheel of Fortune secret Santa is available only in the fifty (50) states of the United States and the District of Columbia as well all of Canada (excluding Quebec). The website has stated that candidates must not proceed if they not at least the age of majority in their state/province/territory as of November 20, 2020. They also need to be a permanent legal resident of one (1) of the fifty (50) states of the USA or DC or Canada.

Read | Amazon quiz answers today, December 8 2020: Amazon All-new Echo quiz answers

The Wheel of Fortune secret Santa is also known as the Sweepstakes and it begins at 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) on November 20, 2020, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on November 22, 2020. The Wheel of Fortune website states that to participate in the Sweepstakes, registered Wheel Watchers Club members who have a unique 7-character or 9-character “Special Prize Identification Number” or the SPIN ID Number will have a chance to win a prize. Here's how to get your Spin ID.

Read | Amazon Quiz Echo 4 Gen answers today, December 8: Answer and win an Echo 4th Gen

Wheel of Fortune giveaway

How to get the Wheel of Fortune spin ID?

If a person is not registered, they can do so by accessing the Website and following the online instructions to join the Wheel Watchers Club.

Provide the following required information on the registration form: First Name, Last Name, City, State/Province/Territory, Zip/Postal Code, Gender, Phone Number, Email Address, Date of Birth, and your choice of Password (collectively, “Wheel Watchers Club Registration Information”).

The Wheel Watchers Club Registration Information must match the information of the person that completed the act of physically entering the Sweepstakes.

Once the person has submitted their Wheel Watchers Club Registration Information, they will receive one (1) SPIN ID Number in a new members’ email that will be sent to them.

It may take up to twenty-four (24) hours from the time individual registers for the Wheel Watchers Club to receive a SPIN ID Number.

Read | Amazon Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.