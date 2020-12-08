Amazon Small Business Day Quiz Answers For December 8th; Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Small Business Day Quiz for December 8, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 10,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and see the Amazon quiz answers for today.

Today’s Amazon Small Business Day Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 8, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Faburaa Hammock Swing that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Small Business Day Quiz answers for December 8th

Q1: On Small Business Day (12th Of December 2020), Small Businesses Across India Will Offer Exciting Deals And Discounts Of Up To __ Off On 4 Crore+ Unique And Hard-To-Find Products On Amazon.

Answer 1: 70%

Q2: Which Of The Following Is An Amazon Program That Features Unique And Innovative Products From Emerging Indian Businesses And Start-Ups?

Answer 2: Amazon Launchpad

Q3: On Small Business Day 2020, Customers Will Receive 10% Amazon Pay Cashback On Pre-Paid Transactions On 4 Crore+ Products Offered By Small Businesses.

Answer 3: True

Q4: Which Of The Following Statement Is True About Amazon Karigar?

Answer 4: All Of The Above

Q5: During The Small Business Day Sale (12 December 2020), Which Of The Following Options Will You NOT Find Deals And Offers On?

Answer 5: Jet Engines

