Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 8 2020: Amazon All-new Echo Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 8 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a All-new Echo. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the All-new Echo.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is an All-new Echo that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. India's longest river bridge will be built by L&T over which river?
Answer 1: Brahmaputra
Question 2. In November 2020, Renu Devi became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of which state?
Answer 2: Bihar
Question 3. Which company operated NASA's first full-fledged mission ferrying a crew into orbit on a privately-owned spacecraft?
Answer 3: SpaceX
Question 4. A depiction of this famous stepwell is found on the reverse side of which of these bank notes?
Answer 4: INR 100
Question 5. In which language is this book written?
Answer 5: Russian