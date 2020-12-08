Amazon Quiz Echo 4 Gen Answers Today, December 8: Answer And Win An Echo 4th Gen

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Echo 4 Gen Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Echo 4 Gen Quiz for December 8, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Quiz prize: Echo (4th Gen).

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run from December 8, 8:00 AM IST to 12:00 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Also Read | Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win an Echo 4 Gen in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | WhatsApp Releases New 'in-app Notifications' Feature To Notify Users About Updates

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Echo (4th Gen)' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Echo 4 Gen Quiz answers - October 29

Here are all the Amazon Echo 4 Gen quiz answers for December 8:

Question 1. India’s longest river bridge will be built by L&T over which river?

Answer: Brahmaputra

Question 2. In November 2020, Renu Devi became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of which state?

Answer: Bihar

Question 3. Which company-operated NASA’s first full-fledged mission ferrying a crew into orbit on a privately-owned spacecraft?

Answer: SpaceX

Question 4. A depiction of this famous stepwell is found on the reverse side of which of these bank notes?

Answer: INR 100

Question 5. In which language is this book written?

Answer: Russian

Also Read | Micromax IN Note 1 Next Sale: When Will The Smartphone Go On Sale Next?

Image credits: Shutterstock