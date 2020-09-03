When Does 'Mulan' Come On Disney Plus? Will You Have To Pay To Watch It? Find Out

One of Disney’s most awaited films’ in 2020 is Mulan. While audiences have come to love all of Disney’s live-action adaptations of its iconic animated stories, Mulan has been the most anticipated one. Helmed by director Niki Caro, this live action-thriller is based on the Chinese poem The Ballad of Mulan. The new Disney film stars Chinese actor Liu Yifei in the titular role alongside actors like Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li. The film’s trailer was released in December 2019 and has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube. Read on to find out, “When does Mulan come to Disney Plus?”

When does Mulan come to Disney Plus?

Mulan was initially scheduled to release to have a Hollywood premiere on March 9, 2020. However, the plans for a grand theatrical release of the film was scrapped when COVID-19 struck. Now, the Disney film will be releasing on Friday, September 4, 2020, on the company’s streaming service Disney Plus.

Will you have to pay to watch Mulan of Disney Plus?

According to a report on ABC 13, Mulan will have a theatrical release in countries where lockdown has been lifted and theatres have re-opened. Disney has introduced a premiere access feature on Disney Plus. This feature will enable the subscribers, to watch Mulan before its official release for an additional fee. In the US the Premier Access for Mulan will cost $29.99. Once a user has made the one time purchase of the Premier Access feature, they will be able to stream the film as many times as they like as long as they have an active Disney Plus subscription. Disney CEO Bob Chapek had revealed in an earlier interview with ABC 13 that a Disney Plus subscription is the premier access feature which will help the company increase the reach of its content. The CEO said that there is a lot of value in the Disney Plus Subscription as the platform has a lot of great content.

Mulan: The incredible plot of the film

Disney’s Mulan is inspired by the Chinese poem Ballad of Mulan. The film follows Mulan, a young woman who is forced to put everything on the line to protect her family and her country. She is forced to do so when the Emperor of China orders one man from every family to join the Imperial Army and defend the empire. For years Mulan disguises herself as a man and replaces her ailing father in the army. She thus joins the imperial army and sets on a journey that will change the course of her life.

