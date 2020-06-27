'Mulan' Delayed Once Again; Disney Announces New Release Date Of The Live-action Film

Mulan is an upcoming action-drama film directed by Niki Caro. Disney has shifted the release date of the film once again. It was scheduled to release later in July but has now been postponed for around a month. Read to know more.

Mulan delayed again till August

Disney has recently announced that their upcoming project Mulan will not be hitting the theatres in July. The movie was set to release on July 24, 2020. But as the date has been pushed ahead, Mulan will now debut on the big screen on August 21, 2020. The film was originally scheduled to release way back on November 2, 2018, but was delayed with another Disney movie taking its slot. Mulan was then moved to March 27, 2020, but was postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic with theatres being shut and audiences following social distancing guidelines and lockdown.

The news of Mulan being delayed came after Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated film, Tenet has been pushed ahead from July 31 to August 12, 2020. Both films were two big tentpoles releasing in July. However, now, only Russell Crowe’s thriller Unhinged is still currently scheduled to have its theatrical release on July 31, 2020, in the United States of America.

"It is my duty to fight." See Disney's #Mulan in theaters March 27! Get tickets now: https://t.co/HlpIPdQYXs pic.twitter.com/IGKBZYDseh — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) March 9, 2020

Disney’s co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horan talked about the delay with an entertainment portal. He said that while the pandemic has changed their release plans for Mulan and they will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed their belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Co-chairman Alan Bergman said that director Niki Caro along with the cast and crew have created a “beautiful, epic, and moving” film that is everything the cinematic experience should be. He mentioned that they believe Mulan belongs on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.

"Once it is again safe to gather, to sit in a movie theatre together and share the experience of of a great story, we will be there. And we can’t wait to share Mulan’s journey with you all. Worldwide. On big screens. 🙏🌸" (via Niki Caro) — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) April 3, 2020

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated movie of the same name. It is based on the Chines folklore “The Ballad of Mulan”. The film stars Liu Yifei in the titular role along with Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Jet Li, Yoson An and Gong Li in supporting roles. The story follows a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. The budget of the movie is reported to be $200 million.

