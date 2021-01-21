What Time Does 'Riverdale' Season 5 Come On Netflix? Details About The Show Inside

The Netflix drama series Riverdale, has gathered a cult like following among fans ever since it was released on Netflix in 2017. The show has run successfully for four seasons and fans will be thrilled to know that season 5 of the show is scheduled to be arriving on Netflix soon enough. The teen drama is based on the characters of Archie Comics and produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Read on to find out what time does Riverdale season 5 come on Netflix.

What time does Riverdale season 5 come on Netflix?

After countless production delays, Riverdale is finally returning with a fifth season of the show. The first episode of Riverdale season 5 will see the gang head to their high school prom. Fans must note that the release schedule for Riverdale is a tab bit complicated. According to a report in Express.co.uk, the show will release its first episode on CW network on January 20, at 8PM ET. However viewers of Netflix in the UK, India and other regions will be able to watch the episode on January 21.

Fans must also note that episodes of the show will release on weekly basis that is on every Wednesday. Hence Riverdale season 5 episode 2 will be available on January 27, 2021. So far a full episode list of the season is not available. But it will be updated shortly. The Riverdale season 5 release time for all episodes on Netflix will remain 12:00 AM PT.

What to expect from Riverdale season 5?

The report in Express further reveals that the first three episodes of Riverdale will round-up the storylines from season four. Fans will see the protagonists as their time at school comes to an end and they graduate. The CW synopsis for the first episode reads:

“Betty (played by Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings.“Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against KO Kelly (Zane Holtz).

Riverdale season 5 cast

Fans can expect to see KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes return as Archie Andrews, Jughead, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge respectively. Their fellow students like Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) will also return to reprise their roles. However, the catch is that, instead of following the characters as they head to college, the series will jump seven years into the future from episode four

Source: Riverdale & Archie Comics (Official Twitter)

