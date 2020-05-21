When Is Season 2 Of Sweet Magnolias Coming Out And What To Expect From It?

Sweet Magnolias season one was a hit and therefore fans await the arrival of Sweet Magnolias season 2. The show became an instant favourite on Netflix and left season one on a cliff hanger. Hence, to clear doubts, fans are expecting a possible Sweet Magnolias season 2.

When is Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias coming out?

When is season 2 of Sweet Magnolias coming out?

The streaming platform Netflix has not responded or provided any information regarding the arrival or renewal of Sweet Magnolias season 2. However, the audience is expecting the show and thus Netflix has found this response very encouraging, according to a news portal. The critics' review for the show, however, has not been quite impressive and thus may prove to be problematic for season 2 of Sweet Magnolias. However, Netflix is known to make a decision of renewal or cancellation within six weeks of the initial release date of a film or series. The series of Sweet Magnolias released on May 19, 2020, and thus it will be a long wait until an official announcement is made by the makers. However, according to a news portal, the show may be greenlit by early July of 2020, that is if Netflix decides to go forward. Despite this, the series may commence only after the pandemic situation is resolved, hence several news portals claim that if Sweet Magnolias gets the green light for season 2, it will only release in 2021. A popular entertainment portal even claimed that perhaps the show will get a summer 2021 release.

What to expect from Sweet Magnolias season 2?

The season 1 of Sweet Magnolias was quite a shocker as one of character chooses to flee from a house party and crashes his brother’s vehicle. This leads to Maddie being worried about her son after she watches him being pulled out of the wreckage. She also worries about the safety of her oldest son. The first responders also reveal that there is someone else also stuck in the passenger seat, thus ending season 1 on a huge cliff hanger Thus, one can expect the revelation of the passenger seat individual in season 2 of Sweet Magnolias. According to a news portal, if the passenger in the seat happens to die, the bond between the prime characters in Sweet Magnolias may get tense. This will lead to a major fallout and things may start to look critical among the characters of Sweet Magnolias.

