Sweet Magnolias' Cast Fits Like A Puzzle Together; Read All About Them Here

Sweet Magnolias tells the tale of three women breaking free from the shackles of norms set by society. Even though the leading ladies of show are held back by responsibilities, they manage to start a business, which was their long lost plan. However, nothing comes easy to the three as they are constantly stopped by either the judgement of the society or their own problems. Sweet Magnolias is a melodrama show which is releasing on the OTT platform Netflix on May 12, 2020 at 12.30 pm IST. Sweet Magnolias' cast is also an interesting mix. Read all about them here-

Maddie essayed by Joanna Garcia Swisher

Maddie essayed by Joanna Garcia Swisher is in the lead story. She is seen barley holding onto a failed marriage in the show. In the trailer, she breaks free of all the shackles of her breaking marriage but only to fall into new ones when she falls for her son’s coach. The story then takes an interesting turn when he also is interested in her. However, she has to hold back on her emotions as society does not perceive it the right way. She also manages to start a business with her two best friends at this time.

Helen essayed by Heather Headley

Hellen essayed by Heather Headley is a lawyer in Sweet Magnolias cast. She is the type who looks out for the whole town, Serenity. In the show as well she convinces her two best friends to start a business which they had planned in their younger days. Even though she is a success in the profession but her personal life is haywire in Sweet Magnolias.

Dana Sue essayed by Brooke Elliott

A perfect chef caught in a slump, her desire for perfection never stops. Dana Sue in Sweet Magnolias cast is all about conviction.

Bill Townsend essayed by Chris Klein

Bill Townsend essayed by Chris Klein is the ex-husband of Maddie in Sweet Magnolias. Viewers might be familiar with the actor from his recognisable work in American Pie movies. He was previously seen as the antagonist in the film The Flash released in 2014.

Cal Maddox essayed by Justin Bruening

Cal Maddox is the love of Maddie in Sweet Magnolias. He is also the coach of Maddie’s son, which makes it conflicting to continue his affection for Maddie. He was earlier seen in Greys Anatomy and Good Behaviour.

Noreen Fitzgibbons essayed by Jamie Lynn Spears

Noreen is a nurse in Sweet Magnolias cast. However, in the show, she also has many catapulting problems. She is seen juggling between her work and personal life. She was previously seen in Zoey 101.

Tyler Townsend as Carson Rowland

Stuck between teenage issues and adulting Tyler also comes across the fact that his mom has a thing for his coach after separation with his dad. The 22-year-old actor will essay the conflicted kid in the show.

