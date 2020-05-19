What Time Does Sweet Magnolias Come On Netflix? Know Everything Here

Netflix’s upcoming series, Sweet Magnolias, is a step away from anything dynamic. This show is a quaint, family, love story, drama. Sweet Magnolias is about three friends struggling to keep afloat their individual desires amid massive family and social responsibilities. The Netflix series about Maddie essayed by Joanna Garcia Swisher, Helen essayed by Heather Headley and Dana Sue essayed by Brooke Elliott is a must-watch for people having a knack for subtle storylines. After the trailer of the Sweet Magnolias was released recently viewers are curious about when exactly and what time does Sweet Magnolias come on Netflix. Read on to know everything.

Sweet Magnolias is all about personal resurrection amid family responsibilities

Sweet Magnolias focuses on a family that is kept together by a mother. Out of the three families that are focused in the show, Maddie essayed by Joanna Garcia Swisher is in the lead story. She is seen barley holding onto a failed marriage in the show. In the trailer, she breaks free of all the shackles of her breaking marriage but only to fall into new ones when she falls for her son’s coach. The story then takes an interesting turn when he also is interested in her. However, she has to hold back on her emotions as society does not perceive it the right way. The real question formed here is if she will decide to step back and hold onto her children and society or break-free and find love, getting a second chance for herself. The other co-actors of Swisher are Jamie Lynn Spears and Chris Klein.

Sweet Magnolias on Netflix release date, time and more details to know

Sweet Magnolias on Netflix is coming out on May 19, 2020. The release timing if 8 am in British Standard Time which is 12.30 pm Tuesday as per Indian Standard Time. To view the show on Netflix, the standard subscription is required. The current season consists of ten episodes which will all be released at the same time. The romance drama is produced by Sheryl Woods and Dan Paulson. The show is adapted by a novel with the same name as the show which was penned by Sheryl Woods. There are several parts to the novel released over the years.

Watch the trailer of Sweet Magnolias which is releasing on May 12, 2020

