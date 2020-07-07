When Was 'Hamilton' Filmed? Find Out How Disney Filmed The Super Hit Broadway Show

Hit American Musical Broadway play Hamilton was released as a film on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020. Hamilton on Disney Plus is created and helmed American storyteller Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hamilton Broadway Show narrates the story of American Founding Father and first American Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton. Read on to find out, “When was Hamilton filmed?”

Read | Why does King George spit so much in Hamilton? Find out why Netizens were left in splits

Hamilton on Disney Plus: When was Hamilton Filmed?

It will come as a surprise to many fans that Hamilton on Disney Plus was actually filmed in 2016. The filming took place for three days, on June 26, June 27 and June 28, 2016. This is was right before the 2016 Tony Awards, in which Hamilton Broadway Show received a record-breaking 16 nominations across 13 categories. To add to fan’s awe, Hamilton Broadway Show ultimately won 11 awards out of the 16 nominations.

Read | 'Hamilton' Cast: Here's a list of the actors and the famous characters they play

Hamilton on Disney Plus: Where was Hamilton Filmed?

Over the course of three days in June 2016, Hamilton on Disney Plus was filmed in the Richard Rogers Theatre. The Richard Rogers Theatre is a Broadway Theatre located in 46th Street, between Broadway and 8th Avenue in New York City. It is a lesser-known fact that Richard Rogers theatre has hosted 11 Tony Award-winning plays and Musicals, which is more than any other Broadway Theatre. These plays have won under the category of Best Plays and Best Musicals.

Read | 'Hamilton' graces Disney Plus; Jimmy Fallon, Shonda Rhimes, Josh express excitement

Hamilton on Disney Plus: How was Hamilton Filmed?

Hamilton on Disney Plus was filmed in three days. The filming of Hamilton included two live performances with an audience which were scheduled on Sunday, June 26, 2016, and a Tuesday, June 28, 2020. Moreover, there was one performance which took place without an audience on that was on Monday, June 27, 2016.

In a recent interview given to a media portal, Lin Manuel Miranda revealed that live performance of Hamilton Broadway Show was filmed with cameras in the audience. After the audiences left, the Hamilton cast continued to film close-ups, dolly shots, and even crane shots all night on Sunday. On the following day, close-ups, and steady cam, and all the coverage needed in a movie, was filmed.

Read | Did you know Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones from 'Hamilton' are a real-life couple?

Hamilton's filming continued on Tuesday, with all the cameras in the audience in different positions. At this point, the cast had been performing the Hamilton Broadway Show for a year. Creator Lin Manuel Miranda revealed in an interview that, he grew up in a middle-class family.

Hence, being able to afford tickets for the Broadway show was very difficult for him, as they are expensive. Hence, when he created the Hamilton Broadway Show, he was mentally prepared to turn it into a film, so that more people would be able to afford to see it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.