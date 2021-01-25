When Will Season 2 Of 'The Uncanny Counter' Release? Find Out

The popular South Korean television series, The Uncanny Counter has concluded its season 1 with the 16th and the last episode premiering on Sunday 24. The showing began airing on the OCN channel since November 2020 on every Saturday and Saturday. Now, after its successful 2-month run, The Uncanny Counter has concluded its first season and fans are already curious to know if there’s another season in store for them.

ALSO READ| Vincenzo Teaser Gives First Look At Song Joong-ki In The Drama Series; WATCH

When will season 2 of 'The Uncanny Counter' release?

After the last two episodes of the series were streamed, ardent K-drama fans wonder if The Uncanny Counter will return with season 2. As the series hasn’t been officially renewed, the release date of season 2 remains unknown yet. However, according to Hitc.Com, the production team of the film is considering the possibility of starting its second season in the month of September 2021. If the report is to be believed, then fans may get to enjoy another season by January 2022. However, the makers haven’t released any official statement about the same.

ALSO READ| 'Hell Or High Water' Filming Location: Check Out Where This 2016 Action Drama Was Shot

According to another report by Soompi, the production team of the film did not plan on making a second season. However, following the successful run of the show, the team is now thinking about renewing the show, keeping in concern the cast and content of the renewal series. The official OCN network released a statement confirming that they are ‘in process’ of turning the drama into a ‘seasonal show’.

ALSO READ| Netflix Renews 'Bridgerton', The Shonda Rhimes-produced Period Drama, For Season 2

Meanwhile, several cast members of the show have reacted to the statement. Lead actor Jo Byung Kyu, as per Soompi, stated that there are many fans who are demanding for ‘season 2’. He added that he would really love to work together with the same crew members. On the other hand, Yoo Joon Sang said that he will work out hard to keep his body in shape so that the makers can film until season 5. The plot of The Uncanny Counter revolves around the life of demon hunters. Posing as normal workers in a noodle shop, the demon hunters catch evil spirits who hope to find eternal life.

ALSO READ| 'True Beauty': Here Are Some Of The Hilarious Scenes From The Fan-favourite K-drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.