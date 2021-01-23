Vincenzo Teaser Gives First Look At Song Joong-ki In The Drama Series; WATCH

Vincenzo is an upcoming drama series based on tvN casting Song Joong-ki as the lead character. As fans await the release of this series, the makers of Vincenzo have recently dropped its engaging first teaser. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming Song Joong-ki starrer series, Vincenzo, and its teaser.

Vincenzo’s teaser released

Vincenzo is one of the most awaited tvN series of 2021. The show cast Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, and Taecyeon as the lead characters. The audience is very excited to watch Song Joong-ki in Vincenzo. Song Joong-ki in Vincenzo will be playing the character of Vincenzo Cassano who is an Italian lawyer. Jeon Yeo Bin and Taecyeon will be playing the characters of a sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young and her clumsy intern Jang Joon Woo, respectively. Recently, the tvN channel released the intriguing first teaser of Vincenzo on its official YouTube channel.

In the Vincenzo teaser, Song Joong-ki can be seen holding a gun and the scale of justice, having bloodshed all around him. The voice at the back says, “I’m not here to negotiate but to deliver a warning because I’m going to be the one making the judgment because I’m going to be the one making the judgment”. The first teaser of Vincenzo has made it very clear to the audience that they are in for some great and thrilling action.

The Vincenzo plot will be revolving around an Italian lawyer and a Mafia consigliere. The Mafia consigliere is of Korean descent but was adopted by an Italian family at a very young age. As he returns to Korea after having disagreements within his organization, he crosses paths with a harsh lawyer and her intern. Together, these three join hands in order to punish the bad people who cannot be punished by government laws.

As fans might be sad about the fact that there are only four more episodes left before the audience bids goodbye to Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-Hyun's very popular classic television drama, Mr Queen, there is also a sign of satisfaction as Vincenzo is all set to fill in the shoes of entertainment. Vincenzo will be premiering on February 20, 2021, on tvN. The show will be airing at 9:00 pm KST.

