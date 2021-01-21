'True Beauty': Here Are Some Of The Hilarious Scenes From The Fan-favourite K-drama

True Beauty is a popular South Korean television show that premiered on tvN on December 9, 2020. The show releases new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 KST. The K-drama is garnered a huge following around the world. True Beauty is scheduled to run for a total of 16 episodes and will broadcast its finale at the end of February. For now, the show's fans are awaiting the episode 12 of the series that will air today at 10:30 pm KST.

The story revolves around the life of a girl named Im Ju Kyeong, a high schooler who suffers from low confidence stemming from her appearance and therefore, decides to hide it with the help of makeup. The show will air its 12th episode on Thursday i.e. January 21, 2021. As we wait for True Beauty’s next episode, take a look at the top hilarious scenes between ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeop.

Cha Eun-woo and Hwang in Yeop's hospital scene

True Beauty episode 11 shows that Lim Ju-Kyung is touching up her make up and is preparing to see Lee Su-Ho, who is admitted in the hospital. But when Lim enters the hospital ward, she sees Han Seo-Jun and Lee Su-Ho in a comprising position. She is shocked to see that Han is laying on Lee and get embarrassed when Lim enters the room. Take a look

When Su Ho accidentally dozes off on Seo Jun's shoulder

The clip starts from Seo Jun confessing about how he felt after Su Ho helped his mother. Su Ho comes towards Seo Jun and doses off on his shoulder for a second. This was something unexpected from Su Ho but the show's fans definitely felt the moment was too hilarious to watch. Take a look.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeop on a basketball date

Seo Jun and Su Ho wait for Ju Gyeong so that all three can enjoy the basketball game. The duo wants to spend more time with Ju Gyeong to keep her away from Hyung Jin. However, Ju Gyeong doesn't even come at the game, and the duo finally spends time with each other. For a moment they also forget that they hate each other and start hugging when their team wins.

