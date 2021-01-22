'Hell Or High Water' Filming Location: Check Out Where This 2016 Action Drama Was Shot

2016 movie Hell Or High Water was one of the blockbuster movies of the year. The movie was directed by David Mackenzie. The cast of this action drama film includes Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Taylor Sheridon among others. The movie was nominated for the Best Movie at the Academy Award as well. The plot revolves around two brothers who resort to robbing banks as they can no longer pay their mortgage. They continue doing so until the police are hard on their heels. The scenes of the movie has the audiences wondering where is Hell Or High Water filmed? Read ahead to know more.

Hell Or High Water filming locations

Where is Hell Or High Water filmed?

According to a report by MovieLocations.com, the entire movie is shot in New Mexico. Landscapes scenes in the movie also hint at the Texan terrain. The banks which were robbed in the film also raised questions as to what banks were robbed in Hell Or High Water? Read to know the details.

Clovis, New Mexico, USA

Clovis is the main Hell Or High Water filming location. The brothers first rob the Texas Midlands Bank, Archer City. In reality, it is not a bank but the office of an internet company. There are three windows which are cross-shaped and they are the real windows of the St James Episcopal Church opposite the office.

Portales, New Mexico, USA

This is one of the important of Hell or High Water filming location. The second robbery was executed here by the brothers. Unlike the first bank, the second one was a real bank called the JP Stone Community Bank. At this place, a gunfight takes place between an old man and the robbers.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

The robberies organised by the brothers catch the eye of the Texas ranger. The ranger is about to retire. His headquarters in the movie are a real bank called New Mexico Bank & Trust.

Blue Ribbon Bar & Grill

The scene where the robbers stop to eat is shot here. In the movie, it is renamed as The Famous T-Bone Cafe. An old waitress in this cafe gives them a hard time by not serving what they want to eat. The place has now shut down.

