Where Can You Watch True Beauty Korean Drama? Know All Details

True Beauty is an ongoing romantic-comedy Korean drama that is taking the world by storm. The story revolves around Im Ju Kyeong, a high schooler who suffers from low confidence stemming from her appearance and therefore, decides to hide it with the help of makeup. The story is about her finding her confidence and embracing her true beauty as she survives through the twists and turns that life throws at her. The drama is an official adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name, alternatively known as Goddess Advent.

Also Read - Remember When Hyun Bin Had Denied Being In Love With Song Hye Kyo?

Where can you watch True Beauty Korean drama?

How to watch True Beauty in India?

If you’re wondering where to watch True Beauty and are planning to search for it on Netflix, don’t bother. Netflix, unfortunately, doesn’t have plans of adding True Beauty to their library anytime soon. However, there is an OTT platform that bought the rights of the drama well before it was even announced to be released. We’re talking about Rakuten Viki, an OTT platform tailor-made for fans of all Asian dramas, right from Korean, Japanese to Taiwanese. Though Viki is a free platform, some of their shows lie in the premium category, better known as Viki Pass, which involves a nominal fee to be paid to watch it. True Beauty is a part of Viki Pass, which means that you can either watch the show as it telecasts through membership or wait for 13 days to watch it for free.

Viki comes with two plans, both of which are paired with free trials. VikiPass Basic is for Rs.65 per month and Rs.650 annually. VikiPass Standard is for Rs. 300 per month and Rs. 4,200 per year. Viki is available in many regions around the world including India.

Also Read - Who Is TRI.BE? See The New Kpop Girl Gang Member Profiles Debuting In 2021

More about True Beauty

True Beauty episode 8 is releasing today. As shown in the preview, the love triangle between Suho, Ju Kyeong and Seo Jun is going stronger than ever. As the trio heads over for a school outing with their batchmates, the brewing romance escalates to a whole other level with jealousy shining its way through. The episode will air at 10:30 pm IST today.

Also Read - Kim Soo Hyun And Cha Seung Won To Star In Korean Remake Of BBC's Criminal Justice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.