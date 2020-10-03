Where Do Shanann Watts' Parents Live Now? Find Out About Her Family

In 2018 a triple murder case in Colorado, America had ricocheted horror throughout the country. Chris Watt the patriarch of the Watts Family in Fredrick, Colorado, murdered his wife Shanann Watts (34) who was 15 weeks pregnant and their two daughters Bella (4) and Celeste (3). Netflix recently released American Murder: The Family Next Door, a documentary about the horrifying case on September 30. Read on to find out, “Where do Shanann Watts’ parents live now”

Where do Shanann Watts’ parents live?

Shanann’s Parents are Frank and Sandra Rzucek. The couple is based in North Carolina. They made a good life for their kids Shanann and Frankie in spite of coming from financially challenged backgrounds. In a 2018 interview given to ABC’s 20/20, the couple discussed the horrifying murders of their daughter and granddaughters.

What did Shanann’s parents say about Chris?

Shanann's parents revealed that they loved Chris right from the first time they met him. They revealed that Shanann and Chris had met on Facebook in 2011 when both of them were based in North Carolina. Shanann was reportedly battling Lupus at the time. Shanann’s mother Sandra Rzucek recalled that Chris was so in love with her and did everything he could for her to make her happy. Hence, when they learned what he had done, it was almost impossible to believe.

How did they react to Shanann’s death?

When Chris finally confessed his deeds in the court, the Rzucek’s decided not to pursue the death penalty. Sandra appeared in the hearing and said that she did not understand what gave Chris any right to take the life of his daughter and granddaughters. She further stated, “Chris made the choice to take those lives. I do not want to be in a position of making the choice to take his.”

The months that followed their daughters demise and Chris’ sentencing, the Rzucek’s were also subjected to public shaming. Shanann’s father Frank told in his interview that the family was subjected to horrible, cruel abuse and outright bullying, on a daily basis. They received threats from unknown Facebook accounts, and many people also doubted the integrity of their late daughter.

When the insults kept pouring in Frank had to address them. He said in the interview, “It is cruel, it is heartless,” he urged people to stop the bullying and degradation. It is no surprise that their social media presence right now is non-existent.

