Jeremy Renner's Net Worth: Here's How The Marvel Superhero Makes His Money

Jeremy Renner is best known by fans as Marvel’s superhero Hawkeye. But Renner started his acting long before he bagged the Marvel contract. Before becoming a multi-millionaire actor, Jeremy Renner was a make-up artist in Hollywood. Now, he has multiple business ventures and a thriving career in Hollywood. So here are all the factors that contribute to Jeremy Renner’s net worth.

Jeremy Renner’s net worth

Jeremy Renner is not a new face in the film industry. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor became a global star after he bagged the role of Hawkeye in MCU films. But long before he became a household name through his movie roles, he reportedly studied computer science and criminology. After choosing drama as an elective, he soon decided to pursue acting as a career.

Film career

Jeremy Renner marked his on-screen debut in 1995 with the film National Lampoon’s Senior Trip. But the film did not help him take-off his career. So to sustain in Hollywood, he started working as a makeup artist. While working as a makeup artist he went on to appear in several films, and television shows and music videos.

But soon, he bagged the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in the film, Dahmer. The film established him as anti-hero. His role as Dahmer helped him bag a nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards. After Dahmer, he starred in films like North Country, A Little Trip to Heaven, 12 and Holding, and many other films.

'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town'

The Hurt Locker and The Town were the two films that gave Jeremy Renner bag his two Oscar nominations. In The Hurt Locker he played the role of bomb disposal expert Sergeant William James. Whereas, in The Town he played the role of James “Jem” Coughlin. Finally, in 2015, he dawned his now-iconic Hawkeye costume in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Jeremy Renner: The Real Estate Mogul

Jeremy is a part-time hero and spends his time flipping houses in Southern California. The Marvel star works along with his partner Kristoffer Winters. The real estate pair acquires and redesign properties for sale. According to Robb Report, Renner and Winters have sold more than two dozen homes in Southern California. Moreover, Renner also runs a production company along with Don Handfield named The Combine. These multiple investments and a successful film and singing career in Hollywood has helped Jeremy Renner’s net worth to be approximately ₹80 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

