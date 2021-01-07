Where Is 'The Great Outdoors' Filmed? Check Out Filming Locations Of The 1988 Comedy Film

The Great Outdoors is one of the well-known American comedy films released in 1988. It was directed by Howard Deutch and written and produced by one of the most popular American filmmakers, John Hughes. The filming of The Great Outdoors has been done at several locations in the United States of America such as Chicago, Illinois, and California. Let’s have a look at where is The Great Outdoors filmed.

Where is The Great Outdoors filmed?

California, USA

According to an article by Screen Rant, filming of The Great Outdoors was done entirely in California but the movie plot is set in Wisconsin. One of the primary The Great Outdoors filming locations was Bass Lake situated near Yosemite National Park. Some of the bar scenes in the film were shot in the Pines Bar situated next to Bass Lake. Reportedly, the Pines Bar was burned down a year after the filming was done and was later rebuilt.

The golf and go-kart scenes in the movie were actually shot at Paramount Ranch while the vacation cabin was built at the Universal Studios backlot situated at Universal City, according to the portal. One of the characters in the film named Cammie with whom Buck romances, worked at a restaurant which was in fact, the Surf Shop situated near Bass Lake. Some of the minor scenes were also filmed in Chicago, Illinois.

The Great Outdoors plot

The movie follows the lives of two families that went on a trip to Wisconsin. The first family involved a couple, Chet and Connie, with their two sons, Buck and Ben. The other family who crashed their trip were Connie’s sister and her family involving her husband and their twin daughters, Mara and Cara.

The Great Outdoors cast

The entire team of the actors and characters of the movie included Dan Aykroyd as Roman Craig, John Candy as Chester "Chet" Ripley, Stephanie Faracy as Connie Ripley, Robert Prosky as Wally, Annette Bening as Kate "Katie" Craig, Ian Giatti as Ben "Benny" Ripley, Lucy Deakins as Cammie, Lewis Arquette as Herm, Hilary Gordon and Rebecca Gordon as Cara and Mara Craig and a few other actors.

