Where Was 'American Ninja Warrior' Filmed? Know About The Game Set's Actual Locations

American Ninja Warrior is a sports entertainment competition. Till now it has 12 seasons which consists of 166 episodes. The show features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses with increasing difficulty that takes place at various cities across the United States of America.

American Ninja Warrior filming location

Every season of American Ninja Warrior is filmed over for around four months, annually. The set is generally constructed on-location and the shooting goes on for three months before the team heads to Las Vegas for the finals. Vegas is the end destination where the finale takes place.

The qualifying round of season one, two and three took place in Venice, Los Angeles, California. But the finalists had to fly to Japan to compete in the ‘Sasuke competition. The qualifiers of season four to 11 were held at different cities of the United States of America. It includes Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Daytona Beach, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, St. Louis, Tacoma and Universal City.

Things have changed for the finale since season four. Now the contestants are asked to compete on a four-stage finals obstacles course called "Mount Midoriyama". It is held on a vacant lot across Las Vegas Boulevard from Luxor. The stretch of the course equals the size of four football fields. The difficulty level is also enhanced by the production team as they have increased the rope climb to 75 feet which was previously at 50 feet.

American Ninja Warrior season 12 is the latest one which started airing from September 7, 2020. It is the first time in the history of the show that the filming took place entirely at one location. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the production faced several issues. They tapped season 12 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Two halls from the neighbouring convention centre also served as a shooting location for the latest season.

All team members followed the safety protocols and guidelines. Maintaining social distancing was quite easy as the land spans over 2 million square feet. If the global pandemic had not happened, American Ninja Warrior season 12 would have been filmed in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, and St. Louis.

