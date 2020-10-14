Where Is 'Jeopardy' Filmed? Know Details Of The Game Show's Set Locations

Jeopardy! is a game show that includes a quiz competition. Created by Merv Griffin, the show presents the contestants with some general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and the players need to phrase their responses in the form of questions. Originally, the game show premiered in the daytime on NBC on March 30, 1964. Jeopardy! has churned out 37 seasons to date with more than 8,000 episodes. Let us take a look at the filming location of Jeopardy!.

Where is Jeopardy filmed?

In 1964, the game show started tapping in Studio 6A at NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Later, in 1978, The All-New Jeopardy! was released in October. This season of the quiz show was filmed in California, precisely in Studio 3 at NBC's Burbank Studios at 3000 West Alameda Avenue in Burbank.

In 1984, Alex Trebek hosted the show. This season initially started shooting at Metromedia Stage 7, KTTV, at Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, but it, later on, moved its filming to Hollywood Center Studios' Stage 1 after a year. During season 10's final episodes in February 1994, the shooting took place in Sony Pictures Studios' Stage 10 at Washington Boulevard in Culver City, California. Since then, the filming of Jeopardy has taken place in California. Five episodes are taped each day.

More about Jeopardy!

The latest, 37th season of the game show premiered on September 14, 2020. Originally, in 1964, Jeopardy aired twice a day. Alongside the daytime version, a weekly nighttime edition aired from September 1974 to September 1975. Both these versions of the game show were hosted by Art Fleming. In 1975, Don Pardo took over the position of an announcer.

Host John Harlan served as the announcer from 1978 to 1979. Since its inception, the daily version of the show has featured Alex Trebek as host and Johnny Gilbert as an announcer. Jeopardy! has received 39 Daytime Emmy Awards as well as a Peabody Award. The program ranked at No. 45 on TV Guide's list of the 60 greatest shows in American television history, in 2013.

