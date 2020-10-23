Where Is Ashwin Mehta Now? Read Details About Life Of Harshad Mehta's Brother

SonyLiv’s latest release Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story shed light on the 1922 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The web-series had been adapted from the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away and details the life of his family. While Harshad passed way back in 2001 in police custody, his family thereafter had to deal with a series of legal battles, his brother Ashwin Mehta was one of them. Here’s everything that you need to know about Ashwin Mehta.

Where is Ashwin Mehta now?

Ashwin Mehta was born at Paneli Moti, Rajkot district in a Gujarati family. His early life was spent in Kandivali, where his father ran a small-scale textile business. Later, the family moved to Rajpur, Madhya Pradesh, where Ashwin received his schooling at Holy Cross Byron Bazar School alongside his brothers, as detailed by Dreshare. Ashwin’s net worth is reported to be approximately 25 to 30 crore as per Dreshare.

According to Scoopwhoop, Ashwin Mehta, in the mid-50s, pursued his degree in law and was a law practitioner in Mumbai High Court as well as Supreme Court. According to the outlet, he was also a stockbroker in Harshad Mehta’s firm. While the legal case against the Harshad was subsided soon after his death. However, Ashwin reportedly was fighting the legal battle until 2018. Post this, as reported by Scoopwhoop he was acquitted by a special court.

Who plays Ashwin Mehta in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Hemant Kher plays the essential role of Ashwin Mehta in the series. He is an alumnus of National School of Drama and has more than 16 years of experience in coaching aspiring actors. Hemant Kher has explored several mediums like Theatre and Television. He has also served the industry as a writer and creative director. In this series, Hemant takes the viewers inside the life of Ashwin Mehta and details how his life turned out post the scam.

(Disclaimer: All facts and figures detailed in the story are assembled from published sources. Republic Media Network does not take guarantee of its accuracy.)

