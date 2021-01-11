Where Is 'Back To Life' Filmed? List Of Some Beautiful Locations Shown In The Series

Quick links:
Back To Life is a dark comedy written by Laura Solon and Daisy Haggard. The series is filmed in beautiful locations and has often left a number of fans of the show wondering about Back to Life filming locations and “where is Back to Life filmed”. Here is information about where is Back to Life filmed, read on to know.
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study
According to a report in Radio Times, the dark comedy was filmed at several locations along the English coastline. Reportedly, the show was majorly shot in Kent, UK. Here is the list of some of the prominent locations shown in the series.
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe
The plot of the series Back to Life revolves around a woman named Miri who is released from prison. She enters the society a serving 18 years in prison for a heinous crime she committed as a teenager. After getting released from prison, Miri tries to move on from her dark and conflicted past. However, her neighbours have not forgotten what happened years ago. Miri wants to rebuild her life, for which she moves in with her parents when she returns from prison. Soon, she finds herself without friends, a job or any clue about what to do in life.
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
The show is directed by Christopher Sweeney. The show stars Daisy Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar and Jo Martin. All episodes of Back to Life are available to watch on Netflix.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.