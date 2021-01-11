Where Is 'Back To Life' Filmed? List Of Some Beautiful Locations Shown In The Series

Back To Life is a dark comedy written by Laura Solon and Daisy Haggard. The series is filmed in beautiful locations and has often left a number of fans of the show wondering about Back to Life filming locations and “where is Back to Life filmed”. Here is information about where is Back to Life filmed, read on to know.

Where is Back to Life filmed?

According to a report in Radio Times, the dark comedy was filmed at several locations along the English coastline. Reportedly, the show was majorly shot in Kent, UK. Here is the list of some of the prominent locations shown in the series.

Fisherman’s Beach in Hythe

Miri is seen contemplating her life after she is released from prison. She is seen cycling along the beach and promenade. Reportedly, the location was at the Fisherman’s Beach in Hythe, which is a small town in Kent.

Abbot’s Cliff in Kent

In the series, one can see the Abbot’s Cliff very significantly throughout the series. It is the location where Miri has committed her crime. The shots include the cliff face and the sound mirror that sits atop it.

Chessington World of Adventures

In the series, Miri and Billy go to a theme park to cheer Miri up. The location is the Chessington World of Adventures.

Plot

The plot of the series Back to Life revolves around a woman named Miri who is released from prison. She enters the society a serving 18 years in prison for a heinous crime she committed as a teenager. After getting released from prison, Miri tries to move on from her dark and conflicted past. However, her neighbours have not forgotten what happened years ago. Miri wants to rebuild her life, for which she moves in with her parents when she returns from prison. Soon, she finds herself without friends, a job or any clue about what to do in life.

Cast details

The show is directed by Christopher Sweeney. The show stars Daisy Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar and Jo Martin. All episodes of Back to Life are available to watch on Netflix.

