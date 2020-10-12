Where Is 'Murder She Baked' Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The Movie

Hallmark movies are known to set scenic shots for their films even if they are made to go straight to television. Though the channel-based entertainment service does deliver beautiful looking films, there are some ways they cut corners in order to make the film they want in a controlled budget. Similarly, for the Murder, She Baked film series, Hallmark has delivered some ecstatic looking scenes but has filmed it in recurring locations. Check out some of the filming locations of Murder, She Baked series below.

Murder, She Baked filming location

The Murder, She Baked series consists of five films titled - Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, and Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts. The film series took off in May 2015 and released its fifth installment in March 2017. Surprisingly, all of these projects have been filmed in either British Columbia or Vermont.

Refinery29 had reported back in 2019 that Hallmark chooses certain locations which allows them to wrap the project using up a moderate budget and locations which provide tax incentives. The company especially takes advantage of Canada and films across the country including all its ten provinces and three territories. The infamous 'Cookie Jar Bakery' from Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery is called the Blacksmith Bakery which is based on British Columbia.

Image courtesy - Still from Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery

On the other hand, the Church used for Ron's funeral in the first Murder, She Baked film is located in Langley, British Columbia. The Coast Hotel & Convention Centre which plays a big part int he film's narrative has also been based out of British Columbia. All five films have been shot in the Hallmark staple location of British Columbia.

The final film in the series titled Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts had kicked off shooting back on January 18, 2017 set to a release date of March 2017. Hallmark films are also known to have shorter filming schedules due to budget reasons. The entirety of the fifth installment was filmed in British Columbia.

