Dater's Handbook Filming Location: Know Where This Hallmark Original Was Shot

Dater's Handbook is a Hallmark TV movie released in 2016. The film stars Meghan Markle, Kristoffer Polaha, and Jonathan Scarfe in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a woman who wants to change her dating routine and turns to a dater's handbook. She meets two men in her journey of finding true love. Dater's Handbook features some stunning locations. Read on to know Dater's Handbook filming location.

Where is Dater's Handbook filmed?

Hilltop Cafe, Langley, Canada

Daters handbook filming locations are mainly situated in Canada. The diner shown in various scenes of the film is actually the Hilltop Cafe in British Columbia. The diner was established 74 years ago and is very popular in the area. Hallmark movies have been using the location for shooting many films over the years. Some of the Hallmark movies shot here are Wedding Bells, Appetite for Love, Dashing thru the Snow and Dater's Handbook. Other films shot here include Life on The line, The Company You Keep, No Clue, and To the Mat. A lot of shows such as Supernatural, Fringe, The X-Files, Beyond, and Bates Motel have been shot here too.

Image Source: Still from Daters Handbook

Milsean Shoppe

Milsean (Mil-seen) is a café and store that sells an array of delicious baked delights, soups, salads, and sandwiches, all made in house. A few scenes from Daters Handbook are shot in the cafe. The cafe was also seen in Hallmark movies like All of My Heart, Birthday Wish, Garage Sale Mysteries: The Deadly Room, Murder She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, and Pumpkin Pie Wars. Garage Sale Mysteries. The owners of the cafe live upstairs and sometimes even let shoots take place in their apartment.

Image Source: Still from Daters Handbook

REVS Maple Ridge

Dater's Handbook filming location also includes the REVS Bowling in Maple Ridge. The shots of Cass, played by Meghan Markle, and Robert, played by Jonathan Scarfe, are taken here. All the bowling scenes were shot here.

Tantalus Lookout, B.C.

The filming location of Dater's Handbook includes Tantalus Lookout in the Squamish area of British Columbia. Some of the scenic shots from Dater's Handbook are shot here. Take a look at the picture.

Dater's Handbook released in 2016. The film was a Hallmark TV original movie. It was directed by James Head. The film stars Meghan Markle in the lead role who uses the Dater's Handbook to find true love. Here' the trailer of the film:

