'Last Stand At Saber River' Filming Location: Know All The Major Set Places In The Film

Last Stand at Saber River was a made-for-television Western drama film that released back in 1997. This film is still popular among western fans and it is considered to be one of the best television movies of all time. The movie was directed by Dick Lowry and starred Tom Selleck, Suzy Amis, Haley Joel Osment, Keith Carradine, David Carradine, Tracey Needham, David Dukes and Harry Carey Jr in the lead roles.

Last Stand at Saber River told the story of a Civil War Confederate veteran who returned from the war to find his homestead overrun by outsiders. The Confederate veteran then teams up with his Union rival to reclaim his home and save his family. Last Stand at Saber River was filmed at authentic locations around New Mexico. Here are all the main filming locations used for the Last Stand at Saber River.

Last Stand at Saber River filming location

According to movie-locations.com, Last Stand at Saber River was mostly filmed in and around New Mexico, USA. One of the main locations used for many scenes was Bonanza Creek Ranch at 15 Bonanza Creek Lane, Santa Fe, New Mexico. Bonanza Creek Ranch was the homestead that Tom Selleck (the Confederate Veteran) had to reclaim from violent intruders. Charles R Ranch at County Road 24 in New Mexico is another major location that was used in the Last Stand at Saber River.

Older parts of the city of Las Vegas also featured in some scenes of the film. Other filming locations used in The Last Stand at Saber River include Santa Clara Pueblo and Valle Grande, both of which are within New Mexico, USA. These locations were used for the action sequences in the film.

Last Stand at Saber River is more of a drama than an action movie. The film is set in the Old West right after the brutal American Civil War. Paul Cable (Tom Selleck) is the main character of the film who is returning to his home after the war. However, his wife now hates him due to the fact that she lost her youngest daughter when Paul was away from home. The movie then focuses on how Paul wins back his wife while also pushing back rebels and bandits from his homestead.

