'Pumpkin Pie Wars' Filming Location: Know Where This Hallmark Originals Was Shot

Pumpkin Pie Wars is a Hallmark Channel original movie which released in 2016. The movie revolves around the son and daughter of two rival bakeries who fall in love while competing against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. The movie is as much known for its chemistry as for the picturesque locations. Here's a look at the Pumpkin Pie Wars filming locations.

For those who are wondering about the filming locations of Pumpkin Pie Wars movie, here's a detailed list of the places where the movie has been shot. According to reports of whatsfilming.ca, the movie was mostly filmed in Canada's Vancouver and British Columbia. It was shot in Station House Pub & Grill in Abbotsford, Steveston in Richmond, Milsean Shoppe cafe and at Langley's Krause Berry Farms.

Other movies filmed in the same location

Many more films have been shot in the exact same locations in Vancouver. For example, much of Deadpool 2, Death of a Showgirl and My Better Half was also shot in this place. Also, many Hallmark movies like All Of My Heart, A Birthday Wish, Garage Sale Mysteries: The Deadly Room, Autumn in the Vineyard, Murder She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, Dater’s Handbook and Christmas Cookies.

More about Pumpkin Pie Wars

Pumpkin Pie Wars has been helmed by Steven R. Monroe. The movie casts Julie Gonzalo and Eric Aragon in the lead roles along with Michele Scarabelli, Jennifer-Juniper Angeli, Peter Graham-Gaudreau, Rhonda Dent and Dolores Drake playing supporting roles. While Gonzalo is known for the movie A Cinderella Story, Aragon has been a part of The Perfect Wedding cast.

The plot of Pumpkin Pie Wars revolves around two bakeries which opened at the same time in Emeryville. The respective owners, Faye and Lydia had a fallout during the local pumpkin pie contest. Years later, their son and daughter are set to compete in the same contest against each other to win the coveted title. They are all set to handle the responsibility of representing their respective bakeries. However, things go haywire when these two, who are supposed to hate one another, starts to fall in love with each other.

