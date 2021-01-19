Where To Watch All American Season 3: Read All The Details About The Sports Drama

All American, a sports drama TV series, first aired on the CW in October 2018. The series is created by the director April Blair on famous American football player Spencer Paysinger. Actor Daniel Erza is seen in the leading role as the celebrated player. The show was recently renewed for the third season. In case you are wondering where to watch All American season 3, read the article to learn more.

Where to watch All American season 3

Wondering about where to watch All American season 3? This TV series was originally aired on the CW channel and the CW Seed app. So, the audience in the west can watch this show on CW. Those who want to opt for All American season 3 streaming can watch this online on the CW app. There is also another way to watch All American if CW is not available in your country. At present, Netflix is airing the first two seasons of this sports drama.

Hulu users will be unable to watch All American season 3 online as the show will not be available for next-day streaming.

Those who are waiting for the All American season 3 to watch online on Netflix need to wait for some time. The online OTT platform will start the streaming of the latest season after it will complete its run on the CW.

What is All American season 3 about?

Season 3 offers a new light to the life of Spencer. According to tvlkine.com, he has returned to the South Crenshaw High. But, the transition was not smooth, and the player is seen struggling with this injury and his personal life.

He is still struggling with feelings for Olivia. On the other hand, she seems to have moved on with Asher.

Spencer is seen giving an interview to Angeles Tribune where he is repeatedly asked about his status with Beverly High and why did he leave that team. He becomes frustrated and says that Beverly High is his part and he is looking forward to his stint with his new team. He is also seen in a bit of an altercation with his fellow teammates, especially Jordan, who punches him. Overall, All American season 3 will be a roller coaster ride.

All American season 3 episodes

There are a total of three All American season 3 episodes. The first episode of Season Pass was aired on January 18, 2021. The second episode named How to survive in South Central and will be aired on January 25, 2021. The last episode, named High Expectation, will release on February 1, 2021.

