'The Flash' Season 7 To Have Jon Cor In A Recurring Guest Role As Chillblaine

The Flash is one of the popular American superhero TV shows whose makers are all geared up to release its 7th season. As the makers have been revealing the popular star cast of The Flash, there was another spectacular actor whose appearance was confirmed recently. The actor is a well-known artist who will be seen in a recurring guest role in The Flash season 7. Read further ahead to see which actor will be seen in The Flash season 7.

According to an article by Tvline, Shadowhunters actor Jon Cor has finally joined CW’s show The Flash season 7 as a recurring guest. He will be essaying the role of scientist Mar Stevens/ Chillblaine in The Flash. The official description of Jon Cor’s character stated that it is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology and when he is not breaking into corporate safes, he is busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. It even stated that if the character is armed with his own cold weapons, he’ll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine.

As per the comic book, Jon Cor’s character Chillblaine has also paired with other villains such as Golden Glider, but there aren’t any plans for it to reprise its season 1 character. Chillblaine in The Flash will be essaying the role of a villain and will be seen on February 23, 2021.

The Flash season 7 cast

Other cast members of The Fash season 7 include Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Frost, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon, David Ramsey as John Diggle and many others.

Also Read Gal Gadot Reveals She Wants 'Wonder Woman 3' To Provide 'a Closure'

Also Read Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Head To Oscars 2021 In All Categories?

CW shows

There are several shows that stream on The CW, some of them include shows such as Supergirl, Dynasty, Black Lightning, The Outpost, Charmed, Legacies, In The Dark, Batwoman, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Pandora, Stargirl, All American, Legends of Tomorrow and many others.

Also Read Jared Leto's Superhero Film 'Morbius' Delayed To Late-2021 By Sony Pictures

Also Read Ray Fisher Shares A Long Social Media Post To Confirm His Exit From 'The Flash' Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.