Where To Watch 'Scam 1992'? Know Everything Else About The Series

The Hansal Mehta-directed web series Scam 1992 has impressed fans all over India. The web series takes the viewer on a journey showcasing the entire Harshad Mehta scam of 1992. The director and the talented group of actors make the series an interesting watch and has gained tremendous attraction from several audiences. Fans are eager to watch the show and therefore here is an insight on where to watch scam 1992.

Where to watch 'Scam 1992' and all thing you need to know about it

'Scam 1992' on which channel?

Scam 1992 is a Sony exclusive web series and therefore one can watch the entire 10-part series on the internet on the Sony Liv website or on the Sony Liv application. The story of the Scam 1992 can easily be viewed on those platforms exclusively. However, if one wishes to get a gist of the series the trailer of the show is available on Youtube.

'Scam 1992' watch online

Scam 1992 revolves around the sensational rise of the big bull named Harshad Mehta and his fall after certain wrongdoings. The story of the web series has been taken from a book titled “The Scam” written by Debashis Basu and his wife Sucheta Dalal. The story speaks of a stockbroker who rose the ranks in a quick time. The infamous story has been told through the direction of Hansal Mehta and the cast too contributes to a believable and immersive story. The actual story of Harshad Mehta as per the trailer features the rise of the individual and the fall after he was accused of a banking scam of nearly Rs 5000 Crores.

Actor Pratik Gandhi has essayed the role of Hansal Mehta and has received tremendous praise for his work in the series. Several other renowned actors also join the series and make it a thrilling watching experience. Actors like, Sharib Hashmi, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina, Satish Kaushik, Lalit Parimoo, etc. play pivotal roles in the story. The story manages to transport the viewers into the 90’s era through its amazing cinematography. The query of “scam 1992 watch online” can be solved by simply watching the series on Sony Liv app.

