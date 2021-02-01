Where To Watch 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot? Details On Cast And Release Date

American action TV series Walker, Texas Ranger aired from 1993 to 2001. A reboot of this very popular series began airing in January 2020. The new series has been titled Walker Texas Ranger Reboot and stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson and others in pivotal roles. The series began airing from 21st January 2020. The story of the series is a re-imagination of the Texas Ranger in modern times. The new series shows Cordell Walker who returns as a Texas Ranger after working on an undercover case for a year. Audiences are surely thrilled about watching the new show and often ask where to watch Texas Ranger reboot. Read on to know how to watch this popular show.

Also read: Walker Teaser: The CW Releases First Teaser Of The Follow-up Of 'Supernatural'

Where to watch Walker, Texas Ranger reboot?

According to TechRadar, the show is being aired on The CW channel from January 21. Walker, Texas Ranger reboot is also available on the official CW Seed app. It will be aired from 8 pm ET or 7 pm CT. The first season will have thirteen episodes, which will be aired every week.

Also read: NCB Arrests 2 Sri Lankans; Heroin Worth Rs 1,000 Crore Seized

If The CW is not available in your region, you can also watch the show online. This show will be aired on HBO Max after the season is aired on CW. There is no official release regarding the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot release date on HBO Max. It is also not clear if the show will be available on Netflix like the previous CW shows.

Also read: In Portugal Presidential Race, How High Can A Populist Fly?

Walker, Texas Ranger reboot cast and crew

The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot cast comprises actors like Jared Padelecki in the role of Walker. He is back after his stint with the hit TV show Supernatural that ended recently. Other actors from the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot cast are Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, itch Pileggi, and others.

In an interview to Newsweek, Jared said that the show creators opted for a fresh setting for Walker Texas Ranger reboot to ensure the show is appropriate to the contemporary setting. Here, Walker, the cop, is modern and follows the contemporary Texan culture.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor Posts Video On Her Wedding Anniversary, Says 'would Have Been 41 Years Today'

The story

The show begins when Walker's life, is turned upside down by the death of his wife. He is unable to move over this incident and also struggles professionally. He is unable to solve cases faster, and often his trauma plagues him. The show features Lindsey Morgan as his sidekick Micki Ramirez. This new show tries to follow his life as he desperately tries to maintain his composure and career despite his emotional struggle.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.