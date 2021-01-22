Neetu Kapoor Posts Video On Her Wedding Anniversary, Says 'would Have Been 41 Years Today'

Neetu Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and her Instagram feed is full of pictures from her film sets, glimpses from family get-togethers, and fun memories with close friends and co-stars. The veteran actor took to her social media handle today to remember her late husband, Rishi Kapoor on what would have been their 41st wedding anniversary. Read on to know more about Neetu Kapoor's heartwarming post for Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post for late husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were one of the most admired and loved couple in Bollywood and stuck with each other through ups and downs in their 40 years of marriage. The star couple got hitched on January 22, 1980, in a lavish wedding ceremony with Hindi film celebrities, family, and friends in attendance.

Today, January 22, 2021, marks the 41st wedding anniversary of the pair and on the occasion of that, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video with her fans and followers, remembering her late husband. The 1.5-minute long video has glimpses of the pair from a lot of the movies that they acted in together, pictures and snippets from events, their throwback pictures from their marriage ceremony, and them sharing cute moments together.

The Hindi song Hum Hain Iss Pal Yahan played in the background while the couple's adorable pictures and videos were displayed. Neetu's caption read, "JusttttðŸ’” Would have been 41 years today ðŸŒ¸" You can see the heartwarming post here.

Fan reactions on her Instagram post

Neetu Kapoor has close to 1.4 million followers on the social networking site and her video for Rishi Kapoor garnered more than 90k views, within less than an hour of posting it. A lot of her friends, family, and fans commented showing their support as well as showered their love for the veteran couple.

Neetu and Rishi's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with a heart, while Suzanne Khan, designer Abu Jani, casting director Shanoo Sharma also posted heart emoticons on the video. A number of fans wrote how the video got them teary-eyed and that Rishi and Neetu will always remain their favorite couple. See some of the comments here.

Neetu Kapoor frequently posts throwback pictures with Rishi Kapoor and her captions are always about remembering him and thanking her children Riddhima and Ranbir for their support during the tough times. She also shared a picture of her late husband on his film Mera Naam Joker's 50 years completion and wrote, "Mera naam joker released on 18th dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the indian film industry #rishikapoorðŸ’•ðŸŒ¸" You can see her post here.

Image Credits: Neetu Kapoor Official Instagram Account

