Walker Teaser: The CW Releases First Teaser Of The Follow-up Of 'Supernatural'

In a recent development by CW network, the follow-up to Supernatural titled Walker is officially announced. Jared Padalecki is going to play the titular role in the series. A promo teaser has also been released by the network. Take a look.

Jared Padalecki to star in the follow-up of Supernatural

According to a report by Comic Book, the CW network has officially announced the follow-up to the widely loved series Supernatural and it is titled Walker. The teaser for the Walker Texas Ranger reboot has been released. Walker will star Jared Padalecki. It is the reboot of Walker Texas Ranger.

Also read | Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Red-checkered One-shoulder Dress, See How Fans React

In the Walker teaser, the voiceover of Padalecki’s character can be heard saying the duty over family has been chosen by him. Then one day, that wasn’t an option anymore. The video also sees a ring transitioning into a star with the name Texas Ranger written on it. The Supernatural finale will release in two weeks. The production of the new series Walker has begun as well.

Also read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shocked Over Rupal Patel's Exit From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

Jared Padalecki’s character is called Cordell Walker. Walker Texas Ranger reboot also stars Keegan Allen who will play the character of Padalecki's brother Liam Walker, Mitch Pileggi plays the character of Cordell’s father Bonham Walker. Lindsey Morgan will play the character of Micki who will be Cordell’s new partner. Jared Padalecki’s real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki is also going to star in the series as the late wife of Cordell. She will be seen in flashbacks throughout the series.

Also read | Karishma Tanna Reveals Main Reason She Agreed To Be Part Of 'Basanti' Song

The announcement of the series was first made in September 2019. It was picked up for production in January this year. Walker Texas Ranger reboot will air in January 2021.

Also read | Whale Sculpture Saves Metro Train From Crashing, Netizens Call It "strangely Beautiful!"

Walker revolves around Cordell Walker who has returned to his hometown after remaining undercover for two years. He is a widower and a father of two children. When he returns home, he realises that he has to work harder here. He takes the help of his calm and patient son and headstrong daughter to reconnect with things. He starts to grow suspicious about the circumstances of his wife’s death. He then pairs up with his new partner with whom he sees things eye to eye.

Image courtesy- @jaredpadalecki Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.