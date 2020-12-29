Where Was 'Bridgerton' Filmed? Know All The Shooting Locations In England

Netflix period drama Bridgerton has garnered a lot of attention for its cast, storyline, and gorgeous destinations.The romantic series follows the life of Daphane, the eldest daughter of Bridgerton family as she enters the Regency London’s marriage mart for a husband. It is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-seller Bridgerton books. Here are Bridgerton shooting locations that you must check out:

Almost all of the Bridgerton filming locations are in London. The shooting of the period drama took place in a variety of destinations across England. The makers wanted to create a vibe of the 19th century with its vintage buildings like Danbury House and Clyvedon Castle, to name a few.

Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Royal Crescent

Royal Crescent is visible many times throughout the series. It features various characters and scenes at this filming location. According to a report by Seventeen, John Wood built those buildings between 1797 and 1774. They are in Bath, outside of Bristol.

Painshill Park

Painshill Park has been one of the busiest places in the country. Many couples and family host their days out, picnics, or chill with friends. This Bridgerton filming location features numerous scenes of Queen Charlotte.

The Guildhall, the Assembly Rooms, and the Holburne Museum

To film the dance scenes, the makers used various portions of The Guildhall. So, while people could not visit Bridgerton Hall, they found the eye-catching destinations to view. Similarly, different rooms in The Assemble Rooms and the Holbourne Museum were also present in a few scenes.

Bridgerton House

According to Radio Times, the exterior of Bridgerton House is from Ranger’s House, Chesterfield Walk, Greenwich. The English Heritage property is a villa in the South East Londo. Earlier, this place had remained home to aristocrats and royal families. Additionally, during the time this show is set, King George III-s sister Princess Augusta inhabited it in 1813. Nowadays, it flaunts the timeless art collection that people can witness on their visit.

Bridgerton season 1 review

Bridgerton has garnered positive response for its storyline and the acting chops of the leading stars. It has also gained a lot of attention for its filming locations. The show features gorgeous places across England.

