Where Was 'His Dark Materials' Season 2 Filmed? Take A Look At Its Shooting Locations

His Dark Materials has recently returned for the second season. The show airs on BBC One and HBO network. The series is famous for its fantasy elements as well as beautiful locations. The season 1 ended with the protagonist Lyra in a journey between the two worlds, however, she finds herself alone in the world of Cittàgazze. The second season will start airing on HBO from November 16. Read on to see where was His Dark materials season 2 filmed? and where the rest of the Citagazze was filmed?

Where was His Dark Materials season 2 filmed?

According to HITC portal, His Dark materials season 2 filming locations majorly comprises of two locations that are situated in the Wolf Studios in Wales and the one in Cardiff. Check out a few pics from the locations where the adventure fiction series was filmed. All locations are however in the UK itself.

Wolf Studios in Wales, UK

His Dark Materials season 2 shooting locations also included locations like Oxford, London, Bristol as well as Wales’s Brecon Beacons according to IMDb. While according to Radiotimes, the world of Cittàgazze was actually shot at an enormous set at Wolf Studios in Cardiff.

Wolf Studios in Cardiff

His Dark Materials season 2 series

His Dark materials season 2 review by the critics has been quite good as of now. The Season 1 of the show had received a 93% like by Google users as well while IMDb rated the first season at 7.9/10. His Dark Materials 2 will see a reunion of Fleabag actors including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott. It was revealed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be voicing Andrew Scott’s character’s daemon in His Dark Materials season 2 episodes. Andrew Scott plays the role of Colonel John Parry in the fantasy series.

The fantasy drama His Dark Materials is based on author Phillip Pullman’s novels of the same name. The series first premiered in 2019 and was renewed for the second season even before the release of the first season. The series is set in a multi-world reality which moves from one world to another. His Dark Materials cast also features actors like Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, and James McAvoy in key roles among others.

