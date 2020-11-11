Where Was 'His Dark Materials' Season 2 Filmed? Take A Look At Its Shooting Locations

Quick links:
His Dark Materials has recently returned for the second season. The show airs on BBC One and HBO network. The series is famous for its fantasy elements as well as beautiful locations. The season 1 ended with the protagonist Lyra in a journey between the two worlds, however, she finds herself alone in the world of Cittàgazze. The second season will start airing on HBO from November 16. Read on to see where was His Dark materials season 2 filmed? and where the rest of the Citagazze was filmed?
According to HITC portal, His Dark materials season 2 filming locations majorly comprises of two locations that are situated in the Wolf Studios in Wales and the one in Cardiff. Check out a few pics from the locations where the adventure fiction series was filmed. All locations are however in the UK itself.
Good morning from a very cold but very beautiful Wolf Studios Wales. We hope you’re all beginning to wind down for the year and are ready for the holidays, regardless of what your plans are for the end of the year, we just want to say a massive thank you to everyone we’ve worked with in 2019. We’ve still got a few things to do before we take a well deserved break but we’re already looking forward to what’s to come in 2020. #ScreenAllianceWales #SAW #WolfStudiosWales #WSW #Sunrise #winter #filmandtv #madeinwales
His Dark Materials season 2 shooting locations also included locations like Oxford, London, Bristol as well as Wales’s Brecon Beacons according to IMDb. While according to Radiotimes, the world of Cittàgazze was actually shot at an enormous set at Wolf Studios in Cardiff.
We’re on Blue Peter on @cbbc at 5.30pm today! Here is presenter @richiedriss being shown how to sweep the wet (see: Welsh) streets of Cittàgazze by our 1st AD Chris. Plus, he spoke with @amirwilson_ about his time filming season 2. The episode will also be available on @bbciplayer. #HisDarkMaterials
His Dark materials season 2 review by the critics has been quite good as of now. The Season 1 of the show had received a 93% like by Google users as well while IMDb rated the first season at 7.9/10. His Dark Materials 2 will see a reunion of Fleabag actors including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott. It was revealed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be voicing Andrew Scott’s character’s daemon in His Dark Materials season 2 episodes. Andrew Scott plays the role of Colonel John Parry in the fantasy series.
The fantasy drama His Dark Materials is based on author Phillip Pullman’s novels of the same name. The series first premiered in 2019 and was renewed for the second season even before the release of the first season. The series is set in a multi-world reality which moves from one world to another. His Dark Materials cast also features actors like Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, and James McAvoy in key roles among others.
