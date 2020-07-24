'His Dark Materials' To See A 'Fleabag' Reunion Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott

HBO recently released the first trailer of His Dark Materials season 2. The trailer was released at this year’s Comic-Con at Home session. Every year the comic Con makes some of the biggest revelations of several TV shows and comic characters. This year, the Comic-Con at Home session have made one such big reveal. His Dark Materials 2 is all set to see a reunion of Fleabag actors. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is all set to reunite with her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott in the upcoming season of His Dark Materials. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to reunite in His Dark Materials 2

The Fleabag actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott will be reuniting again this time for His Dark Materials 2. It was revealed that she will be voicing Andrew Scott’s character’s daemon in His Dark Materials 2. Andrew Scott plays the role of Colonel John Parry. During the recent Comic-Con at-home session, it was revealed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will voice his animal companion in the series. Andrew Scott shared the news with everyone and said that his daemon would be voiced by someone who is very close to him in real life. He revealed that the person is Phoebe Waller-Bridge and called her a young performer and writer. He further added that he is really thrilled about this as it is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty which he feels for Phoebe Waller-Bridge in real life too.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott’s chemistry was loved by all in the award-winning comedy series Fleabag. The series is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Andrew Scott had played the role of Hot Priest in Fleabag. His role and on-screen equation with Phoebe Waller-Bridge was loved by the audience.

His Dark Materials

The fantasy drama His Dark Materials is based on author Phillip Pullman’s novels of the same name. The series first premiered in 2019 and was renewed for the second season even before the release of the first season. The series is set in a multi-world reality and the action moves from one world to another. His Dark Materials cast features Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, and James McAvoy in key roles among others. See the trailer of His Dark Materials 2 here -

Promo Image Credits: A still from Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video Youtube)

