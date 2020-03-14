Where Was 'Lost Girls' Filmed? Here Are The Filming Locations Of The Latest Netflix Film

Lost Girls is a mystery film that has been streaming on Netflix from March 13. Lost Girls on Netflix revolves around a woman who is determined to find her missing daughter. The film features Amy Ryan who is playing the role of Mari Gilbert, a single mother of three. Mari Gilbert's daughter Shannan who is an escort went missing after she met a client at the Oak Beach area of Long Island. During the police investigation, the police discovered the bodies of several women and most of them are believed to be sex workers. The film is based on the true story of Shannan Gilbert.

Where was Lost Girls filmed?

The principal photography of Lost Girls began on November 27 in the year 2018. The movie intended to portray the exact events that took place during the time of Shannon's murder. The filming of Lost Girls is mainly done in New York which is where the real incidents took place. Lost Girls has been filmed on Long Island in New York. Many other Hollywood films like Cruel Intentions and American Gangster have also been shot here.

Lost Girls director Liza Garbus shared pictures on her social media account about the series' filming locations. Her Instagram pictured confirmed that the film was shot at the locations where the actual incident took place. These locations include Jones Beach State Park in Nassau County. The major part of the film was also shot at Yaphank and Haverstraw in New York. Check out the pictures shared by Liza Garbus below.

The serial killer behind these murders is commonly referred to as the "Long Island serial killer". The reason behind this is that all the bodies of his victims were found in the areas of South Shore of Long Island. For over 20 years, the serial killer murdered about 10 to 16 people according to the original case. The killer left the bodies of his victims along the Ocean Parkway which is close to the remote beach towns of Gilgo and Oak Beach in Suffolk County.

