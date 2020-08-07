Where Was 'Shakuntala Devi' Filmed? Here's Where The Vidya Balan Starrer Was Shot

Bollywood movie Shakuntala Devi, which features Vidya Balan in the lead, started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 31. The film managed to get a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film gave an insight into the life of Shakuntala Devi, who is known as the human-computer, and her journey of success while also focusing on how it affected her equation with her daughter. Here are the shooting locations of Shakuntala Devi.

Where was Shakuntala Devi filmed?

A few certain parts and sequences of the biopic have been shot at Mumbai and Kolkatta. Although late Shakuntala Devi was hailed from Bangalore, the makers shot the scenes of her childhood in Mumbai's film studios. The sequence, highlighting Shakuntala Devi's childhood, was mostly shot indoors.

Talking about the international shooting locations of the film, it covered famous places in London, UK. Interestingly, Shakuntala Devi lived in London for a long time, after she moved there with her father in 1994. In the film, Devi was seen travelling to several countries around the world, demonstrating her arithmetic talents. But, all the places, such as Europe and the US, among many others, are shot in the indoor shooting. The Guinness Book of World record holder died in Bangalore on 21 April 2013 at the age of 83.

Shakuntala Devi details

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian woman who was popularly regarded as a human-computer. Her talent also won her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. She passed away in 2013 due to respiratory problems but her legacy is alive. Apart from her mainstream work, Shakuntala Devi also wrote a book called The World of Homosexuals, which was the first study of its kind.

Along with Vidya Balan, the film also feature Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh. Sanya Malhotra, and Jisshu Sengupta essay characters of Anupama Banerji and Paritosh Banerji respectively. Meanwhile, Amit Sadh, Prakash Belawadi, and Sheeba Chaddha play prominent roles in the biopic. The film is directed by Anu Menon, and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra's banner Abundantia Entertainment.

