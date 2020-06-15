Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' & Other Films That Are Shot In India's Scenic Locations

Several Bollywood films have been shot in beautiful locations around the world. Every scene in a movie has to be shot in a perfect location to bring out the impact of the scene. While some of these films might be shot abroad, some Bollywood movies are shot in scenic locations in India -- be it Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath which was shot in Uttarakhand or Jab We Met which was shot in the Rohtang Pass.

There are many Bollywood films which are shot in scenic locations all around the country. Check out a list of some of the Bollywood films which are shot in the scenic parts of India.

Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath was shot in the scenic Uttarakhand. The breath-taking landscapes played as an ideal backdrop that encapsulated the essence of the film perfectly. The movie revolves around the floods that gripped the place of pilgrimage, Kedarnath. Kedarnath paired Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the film.

The song Qaafirana is a heart-warming and fresh track that features the leading pair Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput fall who fall in love with each other. The track is focused on the love story between the actors from the film Kedarnath. The entire track is shot in the hilly regions, which act as a perfect backdrop for the budding romance between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's character.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met is shot in different parts of India. However, the most prominent location in the movie is the Rohtang Pass. The lead pair from Jab We Met, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan travel from Mumbai to Punjab and then Shimla and Manali. The film also captures a Himalayan style dance in one of its songs titled Ye Ishq Haye. As the pair from Jab We Met drives in the Rohtang Pass, the views get a glimpse of snow-clad walls that surround the couple as well as the snowclad peaks in the northern part of India.

Chennai Express

Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty featured the lead pair dancing in the tea plantations in Munnar. However, one of the most unforgettable scenes is the waterfall and bridge on which the Chennai Express travels. The Dudhsagar falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River near Goa.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani apart from being much loved for the stellar performances of the actors made headlines for being shot in some of the most challenging yet beautiful locations. The first half of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is shot in the Himalayan mountain ranges, while the second half was shot in the gorgeous city of Udaipur. The first half of the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani feature four of the pivotal characters taking a hiking trip.

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin are seen playing in the show and climbing the Himalayan mountain ranges. It has been revealed that the extreme climate often made it difficult to shoot. The actors reportedly had to take a helicopter to reach the peak of the mountain and resume shooting.

