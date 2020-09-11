Where Was 'The Boys' Filmed? Check Out The Shooting Locations Of The Series

Eric Kripke’s 'The Boys' is a superhero web series starring a host of main, recurring, and guest characters. It features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Elisabeth Shue, among others in the lead roles. 'The Boys' is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book of the same name. The superhero series premiered on July 26, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos. Moreover, its second season launched on September 4, 2020, on the OTT platform.

The show has garnered positive reviews from critics and the viewers alike. 'The Boys' showcases the adventures of a team of vigilantes, who wreak havoc into the lives ofsuperheroes as they stoop to any level for creating a positive image in front of the general public. Here is everything you need to know about 'The Boys' filming locations that you must check out right away. Read on:

Where was The Boys filmed?

The storyline of 'The Boys' has garnered immense attention from the viewers. Moreover, they have also applauded 'The Boys' shooting location and its setting. So, here is everything about 'The Boys' filming locations.

The Boys filming locations

The backdrop of the superhero series shows New York City. However, 'The Boys' shooting location involves Canada. Various destinations in the capital city of Toronto served as 'The Boys' filming locations for season 1 as well as 2. Moreover, the makers of the show have also released bloopers of the series on different social media platforms. Check out some of them here:

While the filming of A Train’s race took place in Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field stadium, the Kimiko chase sequence tool place in Central parkway Mall, Mississauga as well as Lower Bay Station of Toronto. In the second season, the makers had to move the production unit from their former filming site Mel Lastman Square to another for one of the most violent scenes. Check out the photos of the cast from 'The Boys':



The Boys review

The Boys review turned out to be positive from the viewers and the critics alike. It has garnered positive response for its dialogues, action sequences, and storyline. Moreover, it has been rated 8.7 on IMDb.

