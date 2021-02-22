Where Was 'Top Boy' Filmed? Know Shooting Locations Of This Netflix Series

Top Boy is a British crime drama series created and written by Ronan Bennett. There are currently three seasons available on Netflix consisting of 18 episodes. It stars Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Michael Ward, David Omoregie, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and others. The show takes place on the fictional Summerhouse estate in the London Borough of Hackney. As the series gained popularity, many have wondered where was Top Boy filmed? Know its various locations below.

Where was Top Boy filmed?

According to My London News, Top Boy's shooting locations are actually in East London. The series’ main estate Summerhouse is at the place and many intense action sequences have been completed there. For example, the shootout between Modie and armed police was filmed in Hackney.

Top Boy filming locations for The De Beauvoir estate were also held in Hackney. It is near Haggerston, off the Kingsland Road. The place is getting its own recognition as it is what the fictional Summerhouse estate is based on.

Top Boy shooting locations for the school scene was done in Walworth Academy in Southwark. The sequences often feature Ra’Nell Smith (Malcolm Kamulete) and Gem Mustapha (Giacomo Mancini). Extras on the scenes were real students from the school.

Whipps Cross Hospital, Leytonstone, is a part of Top Boy filming locations. There are multiple scenes of the hospital over the series’ three seasons. It includes the time Lisa Smith spent at the place for her mental health and when Dushane Hill’s mom gets admitted to the hospital as her physical health deteriorates.

Top Boy shooting locations has The Valmont Club in Fulham Road. Time and again, the main characters are seen enjoying their night in this club, sometimes talking business while just socializing sometimes. The club situated in Chelsea has now been shut down. But it was a well-known nightclub and bar for partygoers in London.

In a sequence on the series, Dushane and Sully send two girls into a bowling alley to figure out where a rival gang is hanging out. The place where it was shot was Queensway bowling alley, adding it to Top Boy filming locations. The place is now called Queens skate, dine and bowl, situated on Queensway near Hyde Park.

