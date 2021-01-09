Where Was 'Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit' Filmed? Know Shooting Locations Of Chris Pine Starrer

Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit is an American action thriller, directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie casts Chris Pine, Keira Knightley, and Kevin Costner as the lead characters. This movie is the fifth installment of the Jack Ryan movie series. The plot of Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit revolves around the character of Jack Ryan who is a young covert CIA analyst. He uncovers a Russian plot that had planned to crash the US economy with a huge terrorist attack. The Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit review was great and it was a complete success at the box-office. Here is all about where was Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit filmed. Read further ahead to know more about Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit filming locations.

Where was Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit filmed?

Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit filming locations include many places all around the world. The nighttime car chasing scene through the streets of “Moscow” was filmed in the Liverpool City Centre. The tunnel that is shown to be in “Manhattan” to which Jack Ryan tracks what the real terrorists are plotting is in fact the entrance to the Queensway Tunnel. Royal Liver Building in Water Street is where the final foot chase is shot.

Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit's shooting locations also feature Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Moscow, Russia, and more. The scene where the lamentation's operation is activated is filmed at St John, Hertfordshire. The part where his studio is shown has been shot in Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom. The CIA medical recuperation clinic that is named the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre was filmed at New Southgate, London, England, United Kingdom. The bench in the New Square, Cherevin’s “Moscow” headquarters, the restaurant scene, and the hotel Grushinski are all shot in London, England, United Kingdom.

The pre-production of Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit initially started to take place at the production offices of August Street Films Limited that is based at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. Even though some of the pictures from Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit’s shooting in Manhattan had surfaced in the media, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions did not announce the start of Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit’s filming until September 18, 2012. At the time, the shooting for Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit was taking place in Liverpool City Centre, which doubled as Moscow.

